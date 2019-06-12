Wigan dancers will be part of Team England in Portugal contest

Two talented dancers will be going for gold when they head to Portugal to represent England in the Dance World Cup.

Leonie Hellman, 11, and Ben Just, 18, have been chosen to be part of the national team that will compete against 49 other countries on June 27.

Last year they won silver, but the team hopes to go one better this time.

Leonie, from Shevington, and Ben, from Marsh Green, have been dancing for many years and they are both looking forward to showing off their skills on the world stage again.