Members and staff at a Wigan day care centre took part in a festive fun day to raise money and awareness of the Alzheimer's Society.

Bridgewater Day Care Centre in Golborne held its annual Elf Day last week, with staff and clients dressing up as Santa’s little helpers for the event.

Elf Day at Bridgewater Day Centre

The festive fun also took place at other Bridgewater centres across the region.

On its website, the care centre said: "We had an Elf-Tastic day raising money for Alzheimers Society and dressing up as elves!"

Elf Day at Bridgewater Day Centre

Elf Day at Bridgewater Day Centre

Elf Day at Bridgewater Day Centre

Elf Day at Bridgewater Day Centre