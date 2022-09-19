Wigan deserted as parish church bells ring out and the borough watches the Queen's funeral
Wigan town centre was all but empty while the borough watched Her Majesty The Queen’s final journey.The parish church’s bells rang out through the unpeopled streets as virtually all businesses closed down for the day out of respect for the late monarch.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:51 am
Floral tributes have been laid at various places around the town, including outside the church.
