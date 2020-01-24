Wigan disability awareness group to take part in half marathon

Members of a Wigan disability awareness organisation are preparing to lace up to raise money for their cause.

Happy Smiles CIC members will take part in the Wigan half marathon in March, in an effort to raise funds for future training workshops.

The Run Wigan Festival returns in March

The group, which was founded by Alex Winstanley and Haydn Smith, said on its social media channels: “We’re going to be running the Wigan Half Marathon at the Run Wigan Festival 2020. Alex, Ellie, Haydn and Kurt will be pulling and pushing each other all the way - it will be a huge test but we’re determined to smash all 13 miles!”

The team is aiming to raise at least £500 to fund its inclusive training workshops, which are delivered by people with disabilities, so that social inclusion can be improved for all.

The group said: “We empower and employ young adults with disabilities to be leaders of positive social change! Our organisation gives our Inclusion Champions the skills and experience to deliver training workshops across our community, around disability awareness and social inclusion.

“To support the ongoing delivery of our training in schools, community groups, charities and more, we will be doing the Wigan Half Marathon on Sunday 22nd March! All of the funds raised will go towards sustaining and improving our training workshops.

“If we can beat our initial target of £500, any additional funds will support our goal of having our own accessible vehicle! This would help us to impact even more communities and create inclusive environments for all.”

The community interest company (CIC) was founded when Haydn, who has a form of cerebral palsy and who Alex cares for, had a long hospital stay and had his spirits kept up by people sending pictures of themselves smiling.

Alex then began running an online blog to tell positive personal stories of people with disabilities, focusing on what they can do rather than what they cannot do.

Now, Happy Smiles aims to improve social inclusion by encouraging people to focus on the abilities of disabled people. The organisation also wants to have inclusion champions across the borough positively speaking about residents with disabilities.

Alex says the work is particularly necessary as since 2011 incidents of reported hate crimes against people with disabilities have increased by nearly 6,000.

Donations can be made to the fund-raiser at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/happysmiles-halfmarathon.

More than 650 people have signed up for the event so far and there are still plenty of spaces available for those wishing to register.

There will be a half marathon, 10-miler, 5k and family mile, meaning participants can choose the distance that suits them best.

More than 3,200 people took part in last year’s festival and helped to raise over £30,000 for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as money for other causes close to their

hearts.