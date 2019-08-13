Wigan DJ returns to home town for headline show to mark career milestone

A Wigan dance music DJ is celebrating 15 years of spinning the decks at some of clubland’s biggest venues with a hometown headline show.

Stu Finch, better known as MC Finchy, will top the bill at Pure in the town centre next month following a decade and a half which has taken him to some of the world’s best-known party spots.

Stu, from Winstanley, started out at Maximes when he was still at secondary school and took to the DJing booth at the famous Wigan Pier, going on to play at top festivals and locations such as Ibiza, Magaluf and Australia.

To celebrate 15 years in the underground dance scene he is returning to the Clarence Yard venue to play for his home fans and also got Wigan Warriors fans on their feet by spinning tracks at the Super League game with Hull KR.

Stu, 30, said: “Playing in Wigan always has one of the best crowds, with it being my hometown.

“It will be good to see people who have been there from the start and been on the journey with me at Pure.

“It was great to play at the rugby because I’m a big fan. It was a nice surprise. I said something tongue-in-cheek on Twitter and the club said if I got 1,000 responses it would happen. I got a few thousand within an hour.”

As well as spinning the decks at festivals in front of thousands of music fans and club nights Stu has also written and produced a large amount of music in his style which brings together everything from house and deep house to clubland, commercial dance hits and UK hardcore.

He is also working on his debut solo album and looking to release it at the end of October.

Stu said performing at the DW Stadium before the recent Warriors’ home game was not his first involvement with the club.

He said: “I did some DJing once while they were training to get them pumped up. It was a bit surreal: I had played a gig on the Friday, two festivals at the weekend and then on the Monday set up my decks in the corner of the gym.

“It was strange but I enjoyed it. They were all very welcoming and I got presented with a signed shirt, which I’ve had framed and is in pride of place in my studio.”

Stu has a headlining show to mark 15 years of MC Finchy at Pure on Saturday September 28 from 9pm. Tickets are on sale from 9am today at www.skiddle.com

Hear his music at soundcloud.com/mr-stu-finch