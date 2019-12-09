Wigan dodgeballers tackle Warriors stars at fund-raiser

Young Wigan dodgeballers took on some of the town’s best-known sports stars and won at a fund-raising night to help them get to their sport’s World Cup.

The Wigan Dodgeball Warriors enjoyed a nailbiting meeting with a team of Warriors rugby league stars at The Deanery Church of England High School and Sixth Form.

The Wigan Dodgeball Warriors and Wigan Warriors sides which faced off on the dodgeball court as part of a fund-raising night to get the young players to their sports World Cup in Egypt

The match went down to a deciding game, with the young players aged between 11 and 14 coached by Matthew Melling coming out on top against a side including the likes of Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Flower and Morgan Escaré.

The event was part of a huge fund-raising campaign for the Dodgeball Warriors to find the £20,000 they need to go to Cairo in Egypt next year to compete in a junior category at one of the sport’s biggest tournaments.

So far around £6,000 is in the kitty as the team hopes to make its second appearance at the Dodgeball World Cup, having come runner-up in the 2018 competition at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden.

The Wigan Dodgeball Warriors also introduced a number of other teams made up of jogging groups and netball clubs to the sport in the matches before the rugby league stars took to the court.

Matthew, from Pemberton, said: “It was an unbelievable night. Wigan Warriors were fantastic sports and everyone who came to watch was so supportive of the team.

“It was a night that made me proud to be from Wigan, with so many people coming together.

“It was amazing for the players to be on the same court as their rugby league heroes playing dodgeball. It was a phenomenal experience for everyone involved.

“Getting to the World Cup in Cairo is the next step in the journey for us. The players are amazing because they are so young but so proud to wear the kit and represent both Wigan and their country.

“They’ve grown into that responsibility and know what that requires from them, both as individuals and a team.

“It was a fantastic event but the hard work doesn’t stop here.”

Before their crunch meeting with the Warriors the Wigan Dodgeball Warriors faced teams from Julie’s Joggers, Robin Park Runners, Castle Hill Netball and Wigan Warriors Fans TV.

And Matthew, who is also known as The Wigan Runner for his exploits completing a 5k every single day, says the rugby league players were so keen to have another go at dodgeball that a rematch is already being talked about for early next year.

The fund-raising efforts to get the team to Cairo also continue unabated, with the dodgeball team swelling the coffers further at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Saturday and the Wigan Santa Dash yesterday.

Matthew is also planning events for 2020 including a sportsperson’s dinner with O’Loughlin as the main speaker.

As well as getting his team to the World Cup Matthew is also looking to increase the talent pool in the borough and get more people playing dodgeball, with plans for an academy for players aged between 10 and 14 and an adult league in Wigan taking shape.

Last year the team travelled to the Big Apple and the months of training were rewarded with a spot in their category final, where unfortunately the side from the hosts USA proved just too strong in an exciting and close 6-4 contest.

The youngsters also visited some of New York’s most famous tourist sights including the Empire State Building and went to watch a couple of major league sports games.

To donate to the team’s fund-raising effort or find out more visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/wigandodgeballwarriors2020-dodgeball-worldcup