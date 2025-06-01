A food bank with a difference has opened in Wigan – and it is appealing for donations.

The owners of dog day care centre Canine Companions (Wigan) Ltd are collecting dog food to help rescue centres and pet owners in need.

Donations have been pouring in from generous animal lovers since the beginning of the year.

Owner Alison Knowles said: “I had seen human food banks on television and wondered if there were any dog food banks. I looked and there are a couple, but there weren’t any near us, so we said we could have one.

Alison and Stephen Knowles, from Canine Companions (Wigan) Ltd, take donated dog food to Makants Greyhound Rescue in Tyldesley

"We have space to keep the donated food and we know various rescue centres where we can take it when we have collected a good amount.”

Already donations have been made to Carla Lane Animals in Need, in Liverpool, and Makants Greyhound Rescue Centre in Tyldesley.

Most food has been given by the owners of dogs attending Canine Companions (Wigan), which is located on Cricket Street Business Park, but some was donated by animal lovers who heard about the food bank.

Items are now being collected for another drop-off, including dry and wet dog food, pouches, pates and treats, and people wishing to donate can take items to the centre.

Donations to the dog food bank at Canine Companions (Wigan) Ltd

Alison said she sometimes buys food and finds her dogs will not eat it, so it stays in the cupboard for a long time, and suggests pet owners in the same position could donate that.

She is open to suggestions for which organisation should receive the food.

She said: “If anyone comes to us and says they really need it as they are running out of food, or they support a certain rescue centre and they would be grateful of some food, we are always happy to give it to whoever is in need.”

Alison hopes to expand the food bank to give items to struggling pet owners, perhaps in partnership with a local charity.

She said: “I thought it might be the case that the dog was the person’s only companion or friend. If they are struggling already, then having to get rid of their dog is just another blow and that might be their only source of company or their best friend.”