Shiba Inus Riot and Rosie, who are owned by Karen Jones, from Ashton, work as well-being dogs for Merseyside Police and were stopped by everyone they passed at the world’s biggest dog show.

While Rosie’s first turn on the famous green carpet did not go to plan, her mum Riot placed fourth in her class.

Karen said: “I had to withdraw Rosie. It all became a bit too much for her, when she got in the ring she became slightly overawed with it all.

Karen Jones with dogs Riot, left and Rosie

“Riot got fourth place which is a reserve in the Post Graduate Bitch class, and then we have been out and about around the show.

“Everybody stops to look at them, they think they are foxes because they look like little foxes.

"I spend quite a lot of time talking with people because that is what they are here to see at Crufts.”

One of the popular topics Karen is asked about is the work that six of her seven Shiba Inus undertake, which involves visiting police stations around Merseyside to provide the officers with a much-needed mental health break.

Her dogs first started providing well-being support in Manchester Children’s Hospital after the Arena bombing but switched to helping Merseyside Police after the Covid lockdowns.

She said: “It is just amazing the reaction they get from officers, the room lights up. They just go in there and they're running around the police station and pinching everybody's sandwiches or jumping up on the desks.

“They are treated like celebrities, they just go in there and it's like they are A-listers. It's like Justin Bieber's just walked in.

“They have such a great impact on the well-being of the officers, they are to de-stress them and it has been proven that petting a dog raises people’s serotonin levels dramatically.

“The officers say it is one of their best working days and that they feel better instantly. The police love them, they would have me working there full-time!”

Karen spent some of her time at Crufts speaking with the public and encouraging owners who were interested in using their dogs as well-being support animals.

She said: “I always say get in touch with Pets As Therapy, which is a registered charity, but also make sure you socialise them as much as you can as puppies.

“They then have to be temperament tested and the owners are DBS checked, but it is worth it all because I find it satisfying.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Crufts was held at the NEC Birmingham, with all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4.