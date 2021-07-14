Wigan domestic abuse group crowd-funding for podcast project

We Hear You is seeking to raise £7,500 in a crowd-funder to create an interactive podcast looking at violence in the home made by women who have experienced it.

The group launched its fund-raising drive last week to coincide with the closing stages of the Euro 2020 football tournament as research has consistently shown domestic abuse spikes when England’s football team plays high-profile matches.

Angela Fell and Gill Wright from We Hear You

Now they are looking for the cash to turn it into the full product which can be used to spread awareness among the public and in workshops.

Gill Wright from We Hear You said: “We’ve brought together a group of women who have lived experience of domestic abuse and they have been working with Made By Mortals. They’ve got the basis for a podcast.

“We now need the extra money to make it into a reality.

“It’s an interactive podcast about enabling people to walk in somebody else’s shoes and making it quite real.

“I think it will encourage a lot more women to talk about domestic abuse and encourage the public to talk about it too.

“It’s a well-known fact that when there’s a big football tournament on domestic abuse increases. It’s not quite as bad if England win but if they lose you can guarantee that it increases massively.

“When England lose more women are in fear of their lives and there’s a likelihood children will be exposed to it. They can grow up feeling guilt that they couldn’t protect their mum.

“It has worked out that we have finished this stage of our project in parallel to the football running.”

As well as the sessions with Made By Mortals to work on the podcast We Hear You has held a number of one-to-one and group activities to build up the relationships between the women involved.

Once the recording of the podcast is done it is hoped to take it to workshops with the women helping professionals, services or community groups explore the issue of domestic abuse.

Gill said the women have got a lot out of being involved in the project.

She said: “They have gone from a place where they feel this is something to be ashamed of to feeling it is a strength they’ve got and can use it in a positive way.

“What we want to take away is that shame, that feeling that being in a relationship like that means that it’s your fault and what you deserve, or that there’s something wrong with you.”

Gill says there are still opportunities for other women to be involved in the project.

Find out more or donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/why---we-hear-you