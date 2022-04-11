Jane Downey has been shortlisted at the Safety and Health Excellence Awards for the honour, which recognises a female health and safety professional who has made a significant contribution to health, safety or well-being standards within their organisation.

She is the regional operations manager for Lancashire and Cumbria at Travis Perkins and has helped to reduce the number of safety incidents, led health, safety and well-being projects and empowered colleagues to lead their own initiatives and improvement plans.

Ms Downey said: “It is a great honour to be shortlisted for this award, especially alongside so many inspiring women.

“I love my role at Travis Perkins and am really passionate about putting our colleague’s safety, health, well-being and development first.

“Travis Perkins is a business that puts our colleagues and customers at the heart of everything we do and I strongly believe that everyone has the right to go home safely every day.

“To be able to directly encourage people to do what matters and think differently is amazing.

Travis Perkins’ regional managing director Paul Beaman said: “When you are inundated with colleague feedback telling you that Jane made them feel like they could really make a difference, customer feedback that they like dealing with a company that actually cares about their safety, and industry board requests for Jane’s input, you know you have someone special.