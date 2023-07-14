Wigan employer recognised for promoting health and well-being among staff

Nice-Pak, the Westwood Park-based wet wipe manufacturer, was commended by the employee assistance programme Yu Life for using an app that grants employees 24-hour access to GP services.

Employee rewards can be earned in return for adopting a healthier lifestyle, meaning staff benefit from regular physical and mental health initiatives such as walking challenges and training sessions, men’s mental health and menopause awareness.

Established over 35 years ago, Nice-Pak produces on behalf of major supermarkets and brand owners, employing more than 700 people across operations in Flint, Wigan and Osterweddingen.

Nice-Pak has been recognised for its effort to promote health and well-being among staff members.

Earlier this year Nice-Pak announced that 90 per cent of its wet wipes are plastic-free through determined collaboration with customers.

The company has been certified as a Top Employer for the past 10 consecutive years, for its excellence in HR policies and people practices.

Sammy Rubin, CEO of YuLife said: "Nice-Pak won the Ignite Award because they’ve done an exceptional job at engaging and igniting their employees to live healthier and happier lives.

"It’s not always easy to bring people together with different offices, factories and shifts, but through their well thought-through wellbeing strategy and care, they’ve not only encouraged more than 20 per cent of their employees to practice mindfulness, they have also achieved engagement rates and a daily step-count well over the industry average.

"We couldn’t be prouder to partner with them!”

Nice-Pak International’s human resources director, Deborah Thatcher said: “We are delighted to have been recognised. The app plays a significant part in our overall health and well-being strategy as it enables us to measure results in all four pillars of our human relations strategy - physical, mental, social and financial health.

“Over the past three months colleagues have walked, worked out, cycled and meditated to collect over four and a half thousand ‘Yu Coin’ currency which can be exchanged for vouchers for high street and online retailers or to make social and environmental donations.