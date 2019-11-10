Wigan borough united in silence to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Hundreds gathered to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and more recent conflicts.

Wigan falls silent on Remembrance Sunday 2019

In Wigan a procession involving veterans, serving armed service personnel and other uniformed organisations, marched through the town before taking part in a ceremony at the parish church war memorial which included the last post and a two-minute silence at 11am.

The Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Steve Dawber, laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of all residents.

Several other ceremonies took place locally including Leigh and Ince.

