Pemberton-based Autism Beaudon Understanding Kindness (AB UK), which supports children with autism and additional needs and their families, partnered with Haigh Woodland Park to deliver a surprise event.

Neil Pont’s Fair opened its gates at the park exclusively for AB UK, creating a safe and sensory-considerate space for 20 families to enjoy the fun of the fair.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “It’s so important to us to be inclusive – but not in name only.

“A massive thanks to Neil Pont and Lindsey Carrington, assistant manager at Haigh Woodland Park, for working together on this really important event.”

Lindsey said: “What a great day – my heart is bursting with joy.”

“This is what we are about – working together and making a difference,” added Neil.

AB UK was set up by Orrell mum Cordelia Singh, who felt isolated by the lack of support available when her son Beaudon was diagnosed with autism seven years ago and wanted to be around other families in a similar situation.

The charity now hosts SEN playgroups and parent support groups for any families with children with autism and additional needs, alongside neurotypical and inclusive play sessions at its base in Pemberton.