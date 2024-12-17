A Wigan family has lit up their home for Christmas in memory of their baby daughter.

When Becka Rooney had her 20-week anomaly scan while pregnant with her daughter Dakota in 2020, she was told that Dakota had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH).

CDH is a serious condition that develops during pregnancy while babies are growing.

It is occurs when a hole forms in the diaphragm allowing the contents that sit below merge through the hole crushing the stomach and lungs preventing the lungs to work and grow and pushing the heart sideways.

Dakota Rooney Aldred

The survival chance is down to the individual, size of the hernia, what's come through, and side its on.

Dakota's case wasn't genetic and was out of the blue.

Dakota was born at 37 weeks on March 14 2020.

The display at Becka's house on Grasmere Drive in Ince

Sadly she died just three days later.

Becka said: “She was born on her sibling’s birthday and she fought hard for three days when we made the heart-breaking decision to turn off her life support with all her family around her.

"When we found out that Dakota had CDH we were asked did we want a termination.

"Its around a 50/50 chance of survival depending on the child.”

It is the second year that Becka has lit up her family’s home on Grasmere Drive, Higher Ince to raise money and awareness for CDH which affects approximately 1 in 5,000 babies born in the UK.

They even receive a visit from Santa twice a week.

Becka added: “For the last two years we have decorated the house for Christmas in memory of Dakota to spread awareness to people like us who had never heard of CDH before.

"Two years ago we did a drive with my horse and a carriage which did really well.

“But because I’ve got two young toddlers it was quite time consuming so we decided to do the lights and snow machine.

"The lights are on every night and on a Tuesday and Sunday Santa comes out at 5.30pm.

"He comes out for an hour on a Tuesday and on Sunday he’s out from 5.30 to 7.30pm, but if its busy it lasts longer.

"They can post a letter to Santa and they can receive a letter back which they can collect a few days later.

"We’ve had quite a few people come and visit so far.

"There’s a few houses not doing it this year which has had a better impact as there’s not as many doing it.”

The house will be lit until December 29.

The lights are turned on from 5pm until 9pm Monday to Thursday.

From Friday to Sunday they will be on from 5pm until 10pm.

You can post a letter with a donation of £1.50 (paid in cash in the letter) this will include a handwritten personalised letter back to the child.

All finished letters will be put into a box by the door for collection two days from you posting them.

There is also a donation box with any money raised going to CDH UK.

For more information visit Drive for Dakota on Facebook.