Toby Cartwright was diagnosed with congenital myotonic dystrophy (CDM) type one just three weeks after he was born, while he was still on the neonatal unit.

A few months later, his mum Becky Cartwright was diagnosed with the same condition, which affects the skeletal muscles and other bodily functions including the heart, lungs and gastrointestinal system.

In April, the Cartwrights became the first family to join the CureDM Together campaign as Together for Toby – Team Toby.

And they have now held their first official fund-raising event.

The event at Thirsty&Co in Wrightington was sold out, with more than 60 people in attendance to raise money and awareness of myotonic dystrophy.

There was a raffle, which sold more than 800 tickets, a tombola and a sporting auction, supported by local business, charities, individuals and sporting clubs from around the North West.

Entertainer Let’s Pretend With Lisa kept the children happy and smiling in the summer sunshine.

There was also a family quiz, performance by singer Isaac Smith, a buffet by Thirsty&Co and Team Toby cakes by Beespoke Bakery.

On the day £987 was raised, taking the total amount collected to £2,170.

There is a jam-packed summer of events coming up, including a sky dive, summer fund-raiser at Bloom toddler classes, a raffle by Jelli Swim Academy and 12 runners joining Toby’s dad Brad at the Great North Run in September.

The next stop is bucket collecting at the Warrington Wolves versus Wigan Warriors match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on August 8, where Toby will be taking out the match ball.

