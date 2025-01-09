Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan family has been left devastated after they lost all their possessions when a flood swamped their home.

Amy Halsall only moved into her adapted bungalow on Yewdale Road, Landgate with her partner, two children, Owen eight and Olivia 10, four months ago.

Now they have been made homeless after the house was flooded on New Year’s Day.

The water damaged walls and carpets as well as the children’s beds and will have to be thrown out.

Stephen Norcross, Amy Halsall and their daughter Olivia, ten.

Christmas presents as well as Owen’s birthday presents were also ruined, leaving the siblings devastated.

Amy said: “On New Year’s Eve I stopped at my mum’s because we wanted to celebrate the new year together.

"New Year’s Day we went back home and the bungalow was flooded out. You can see the marks on the wall with how high the water went.

Amy Halsall looks at the water damage as she cleans up the aftermath of her flooded home

"The carpets are soaking wet, my partners taken the kids’ beds outside because it’s destroyed them. Our bed is waiting to be taken outside.

"All the furniture is water-damaged, the kids’ Christmas presents and those of my son whose birthday is on December 28 were wrecked so they had to go in the bin.

“They were both so upset.

"Everywhere was covered in muddy water, we bought everything brand new and can’t salvage anything.”

The housing manager from Wigan Council visited the home on New Year’s Day and described the flood as the worst he had ever seen.

The bungalow suited Amy who has severe epilepsy and her son who has complex needs and attends a special needs school.

Amy had been waiting for cleaners and an electrician since the flood and they have yet to turn up.

She said they have been offered a hotel in Leigh but it isn’t a viable option as she will be unable to get her children to school in Ashton.

Amy added: “I’ve been on the phone to the council every day. When the housing manager came out on New Year’s Day I was told the humidifiers and electrician would come Thursday and no-one came.

"I got in touch with Josh Simons the MP who got in touch with the council and they said they’d be there Friday again no one came.

"My son has so many meltdowns and him being in a hotel will make it 100 times worse.

"I’ve been begging for help but nothing is happening.”

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We deeply empathise with residents affected by the recent flooding over the New Year period, caused by significant rainfall over a short period.

"Our teams worked throughout the night and following days with our partners to ensure everyone whose homes have been damaged during the flooding have accommodation. We are continuing to work with affected families to ensure we can support them with temporary accommodation that meets their needs.

“We are encouraging everyone who has been affected and in need of support to get in touch with the council, we have a wide range of support available.

“Our contact centre can be called on 01942 489005.”