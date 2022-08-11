Wigan family seeks legal action after being struck down with gastric illness while on holiday in Turkey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beard, 42, and Lauren Scott, 27, travelled to the Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya on July 9 with children Maddison, 10, Georgia, eight, and Olivia, six, on their first family holiday.

But 10 days into the trip, James began to suffer from diarrhoea, vomiting, dizziness and a fever.

Over the rest of their holiday, Lauren and their three children became unwell with similar symptoms.

James Beard, left, with Lauren Scott and their three daughters Maddison, 10, Georgia, eight, and six-year-old Olivia

The family visited the hotel doctor but said they were advised the cost of a consultation and stool samples for the family would be 1,000 Euros (around £840) and a two-hour trip to a hospital, which the family decided against

They returned to the UK on July 24.

Lauren and James continue to suffer gastric issues after their return, with Lauren also suffering from night sweats.

James said: “We were all really excited about going to Turkey. It was our first holiday away as a family and we’d been counting down the days.

“Sadly, the resort was a huge let down. We were shocked at the standards and the number of holidaymakers who were falling ill.

“The food served was never particularly hot and was served lukewarm.

"The pool was also dirty and we didn’t see it being cleaned throughout our stay.

"On one occasion there was poo in the hotel pool, and I was shocked when the lifeguards tried to remove it with their hands and didn’t close the pool or try to clean it.

“We’ve heard of so many other people falling ill, which really isn’t something you expect on holiday.

"We feel that the hotel staff were unhelpful and we’re concerned that we were allowed to fly out to this resort when it’s believed so many holidaymakers were falling ill at the hotel.

“All I want now are some answers as to why this happened; it’s the least we deserve after what we’ve had to endure.”

The 30-plus holidaymakers travelled to Turkey between July 9 and 27 after booking through tour operator Jet2 Holidays.

Upon returning to the UK, they instructed specialist international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate.

They also raised concerns that they were allowed to travel after finding out others, who holidayed at the resort from May onwards, had reported falling ill.

Lawyer Jennifer Hodgson said: “Our clients had been looking forward to their holidays, but these were ruined when gastric symptoms struck.

“Gastric illness can lead to long-term health issues and its effects should never be downplayed.

“The holidaymakers we represent have many questions about how not only they fell ill, but also why they were not informed of reports of illness among other guests at the resort before they travelled.

"We’re now investigating these concerns and are determined to provide the families with answers they deserve.

"It’s vital that lessons are learned to reduce the risk of other holidaymakers falling ill.”

A Jet2 spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear about any customers feeling unwell.

"As lawyers have been instructed, it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time.”