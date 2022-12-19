Home and garden specialist Wilko recently hosted a competition to find the stars of their next festive advert for YouTube.

The winners, The Kirkup family from Wigan, entered a heart-warming video highlighting how kindness at Christmas can bring the magic to life, rather than expensive gifts or activities, and this was chosen as the winner to be created as a full production at Wilko HQ.

The idea was the creative genius of 12-year-old Charlotte Kirkup and her eight-year-old sister Kathryn Kirkup, who came up with the video idea and overall concept.

Left to right: Kathryn, Richard, Michelle and Charlotte Kirkup in the Wilko advert

The whole family, including parents Michelle and Richard, both teachers, were invited to “ilko HQ in late November to shoot and direct the footage - in festive PJs no less, with the support of the company’s creative team. The family travelled from their home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, to the studios in Worksop, and had a full production team to help bring their vision to life.

Michelle said: “We were blown away when we heard we were going to take part in the wilko 2022 campaign. Our entry was based on giving the gift of kindness at Christmas and we wanted to share how having a magical Christmas doesn’t have to mean piles of presents – it can be as simple as curling up in front of a favourite festive film with family.

“It doesn’t really matter what age your children are, it’s just about finding ways to adapt over the years to bring the magic to life in different ways – whether that’s decorating the tree, making gingerbread men or just simply spending time together.”

The ad comes after new research revealed that nearly half of parents are expecting this Christmas to trump last year’s, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with 56 per cent believing this as Covid is less of a worry than in the past.

The research was commissioned by Wilko as part of its Christmas campaign which highlights how the magic can in fact go further this year, even if it’s just through doing the small things that don’t break the bank or take lots of time.

A poll of 2,000 mums and dads found that 86 per cent want to make the festive season feel special, with 41 per cent of parents who have plans to make this time of year different to any other, expect to fill their weekends with activities.

It also emerged that seven years old is the age that is most magical for youngsters at Christmas, and 69 per cent of parents celebrate this time of year more so now compared to before they had children.

Among the favourite ways to make the festive season memorable with their youngsters are curling up in front of a festive film, decorating the tree and leaving a mince pie and carrot out for Santa and Rudolf.

TOP 10 THINGS PARENTS LIKE TO DO WITH THEIR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS:

Watch a Christmas film together

Decorating the tree

Leaving out a mince pie and carrot for Santa and Rudolf

Listening to Christmas songs

Putting up other Christmas decorations

Writing/making Christmas cards

Make gingerbread men/houses together

Wrapping presents together

Snuggling up under a blanket for a Christmas cuddle

Sharing a box of chocolates together

