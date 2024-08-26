Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan baby is an extra special addition to her family as they can now celebrate having five living generations.

Maeve Winnard was born on July 13 and one of the first relatives waiting to meet her was her 88-year-old great-great-grandad Trevor Mills.

He was hoping to meet the tot just an hour after her birth and now sees her every week.

Her parents Ellie Winnard and Tom Carruthers named her Maeve after Mr Mills’ late wife, who Ellie described as “the funniest lady I have ever met”.

Doting great-great grandad Trevor Mills, 88, with baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, and great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62

The 20-year-old said: “He is obsessed with her. Her loves her so much.

"It’s nice to do something for my granddad. He was so happy that everyone was going round and making a fuss.

“I like feeling we are keeping her memory alive.”

The whole family is now doting on five-week-old Maeve, including Ellie’s mum Jayne Winnard, 45, and her grandmother Bev Bridge, 62.

Ellie, who lives in Hindley with her mum, said the family is “really close”.

Their bond has been tightened even more with the arrival of little Maeve.

Ellie said: “She is so happy and such a good girl. We have been blessed with her really. She is so good.”

Having five living generations of a family is always special, but it is particularly poignant for Mr Mills.

Ellie said: “My grandad was an orphan in London and didn’t really have any family, apart from his brothers.

"Now I think he loves the fact we are all such a happy, big family and he has built that and it’s so nice.

"He’s such a kind man.”