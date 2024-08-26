Wigan family's joy as baby's birth makes five living generations

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan baby is an extra special addition to her family as they can now celebrate having five living generations.

Maeve Winnard was born on July 13 and one of the first relatives waiting to meet her was her 88-year-old great-great-grandad Trevor Mills.

He was hoping to meet the tot just an hour after her birth and now sees her every week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her parents Ellie Winnard and Tom Carruthers named her Maeve after Mr Mills’ late wife, who Ellie described as “the funniest lady I have ever met”.

Doting great-great grandad Trevor Mills, 88, with baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, and great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62Doting great-great grandad Trevor Mills, 88, with baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, and great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62
Doting great-great grandad Trevor Mills, 88, with baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, and great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62
Read More
All change: former Wigan Wilko part of major town centre shake-up

The 20-year-old said: “He is obsessed with her. Her loves her so much.

"It’s nice to do something for my granddad. He was so happy that everyone was going round and making a fuss.

“I like feeling we are keeping her memory alive.”

Five generations: baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, with her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62, and great-great-grandfather Trevor Mills, 88Five generations: baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, with her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62, and great-great-grandfather Trevor Mills, 88
Five generations: baby Maeve Winnard, who is five weeks old, with her mum Ellie Winnard, 20, grandmother Jayne Winnard, 45, great-grandmother Bev Bridge, 62, and great-great-grandfather Trevor Mills, 88

The whole family is now doting on five-week-old Maeve, including Ellie’s mum Jayne Winnard, 45, and her grandmother Bev Bridge, 62.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ellie, who lives in Hindley with her mum, said the family is “really close”.

Their bond has been tightened even more with the arrival of little Maeve.

Ellie said: “She is so happy and such a good girl. We have been blessed with her really. She is so good.”

Having five living generations of a family is always special, but it is particularly poignant for Mr Mills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ellie said: “My grandad was an orphan in London and didn’t really have any family, apart from his brothers.

"Now I think he loves the fact we are all such a happy, big family and he has built that and it’s so nice.

"He’s such a kind man.”

Related topics:WiganLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.