Wigan family's plea to help get transport for Thomas

Thomas Hodkinson

Thomas Hodkinson, from Pemberton, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September, and family have rallied round to help his treatment run smoothly as well as set up a Gofundme page in his name.

His parents Neil and Janet are spending their time between being with Thomas at Manchester Children’s Hospital and at home with his seven siblings.

Janet said: “Thomas is a cheeky chappy. He loved playing with his four brothers and three sisters and making people laugh and enjoyed going to preschool at St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre.

Thomas, right with his brother NJ

“It started with a limp one night and the morning after he couldn’t put any weight on his leg so I took him to the hospital. His X-rays didn’t show anything, so they did a blood test. That’s when they found the cancer.”

Since being diagnosed, Thomas is aware of what is going on and the treatment is taking its toll on him.

Janet said: “At first he wouldn’t speak, smile or play for the first five or six weeks.

“He was a completely different little boy. When he allowed home, he picked up a bit and smiled a bit more.

Thomas before being diagnosed with cancer with is brother NJ

“We tried explaining to him what he had and he knows now its called leukaemia and that its bad blood that they need to get out of his system.

“It’s been heartbreaking for us because he doesn’t eat anymore and barely drinks.”

Because of his treatment, Thomas spent his fourth birthday in hospital. But he is responding to chemo and is currently learning to walk again.

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is rare, with around 790 people diagnosed with the condition each year. Yet while rare, it is still the most common type of leukaemia to affect children.

It is a type of cancer where in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell).

Currently, Thomas is in and out of hospital for treatments involving platelets, steroids and blood transfusions. He also has a Pakline for chemotherapy.

Dad Neil is also trying to hold down a job who have luckily been great with him having so much time off.

But having so much time off is a struggle for the family as both Janet and Neil are still trying to provide for their children among all of Thomas’s hospital visits.

Currently, the family are relying on friends and family and public transport to get them to all of Thomas’s appointments because they don’t have a car of their own.

Janet added: “It’s hard because we are constantly relying on other people. The hospital can provide a taxi but you can be waiting hours before you can get home.”

Thomas’s aunt Lana decided to set up a Gofundme page known as Transport for Thomas to try to raise enough money to get them a car.

On the page Lana said: “I want to give Thomas and his parents peace of mind of not worrying how to get Thomas to hospital for his treatment and in some comfort.

“Please donate as much or as little as you can to Transport for Thomas.”