Wigan family's spectacular Christmas lights raise thousands of pounds for children's ward

Every December the Molyneuxs turn their home on Shevington Lane, Shevington, into a winter wonderland, with tens of thousands of twinkly lights and countless seasonal displays.

Visitors come from far and wide to see the spectacle, with many making a donation to a collection for Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow children’s ward.

Ethan, Paul, Gill, Theo and Alfie Molyneux outside their home on Shevington Lane

The lights are turned off on January 1, the displays taken down and the money counted up.

They have now confirmed that their 2022 effort raised an impressive £3,442.

The family – Paul and Gill Molyneux and sons Ethan, 16, Alfie, 13, and Theo, 12 – will now speak to staff and parents at the hospital to see what items they need.

They will use the money to buy whatever is requested to improve life on the ward, with last year’s donations paying for a new table, microwave and other items for the relatives’ room.

Gill said: “The hospital was really impressed with the amount we have raised. I didn’t think we would get much this year because of the cost-of-living crisis, but we did quite well.”

