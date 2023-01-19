Wigan family's spectacular Christmas lights raise thousands of pounds for children's ward
Christmas lights and decorations may be packed away for another year, but one Wigan family is still spreading festive cheer.
Every December the Molyneuxs turn their home on Shevington Lane, Shevington, into a winter wonderland, with tens of thousands of twinkly lights and countless seasonal displays.
Visitors come from far and wide to see the spectacle, with many making a donation to a collection for Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow children’s ward.
The lights are turned off on January 1, the displays taken down and the money counted up.
They have now confirmed that their 2022 effort raised an impressive £3,442.
The family – Paul and Gill Molyneux and sons Ethan, 16, Alfie, 13, and Theo, 12 – will now speak to staff and parents at the hospital to see what items they need.
They will use the money to buy whatever is requested to improve life on the ward, with last year’s donations paying for a new table, microwave and other items for the relatives’ room.
Gill said: “The hospital was really impressed with the amount we have raised. I didn’t think we would get much this year because of the cost-of-living crisis, but we did quite well.”
Last month husband Paul said electricity to power the lights was expected to cost £4,000 for the month, which the family would pay themselves so all donations could go to the hospital.
He said the bill was worth paying “when we see how much everyone enjoys it” but he could not guarantee the display would return in December 2023 due to rising costs.