Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors fans – and long distance runners for that matter - are being encouraged to plan their journeys as thousands get ready to head out and enjoy the Super League Grand Final and Manchester Half-Marathon this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its biggest year yet, more than 24,000 runners – including many from Wigan – are due to take part in the Manchester Half-Marathon on Sunday – which starts and ends by Old Trafford and takes in areas such as Chorlton, Sale, Stretford and Hulme – while thousands more are expected to turn out to cheer them on.

It’s part of a bumper sporting weekend with around 60,000 Rugby League fans expected to travel to Old Trafford on Saturday for the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of Wigan fans (many pictured here at the Super League semi-final against Leigh) will be heading to Old Trafford on Saturday

On Sunday, there will be a significant number of road closures and extensive bus diversions in place for the half marathon. People are strongly advised not to drive within the affected areas, as the closures are likely to cause congestion and delays.

Anyone who has to make a journey by road should check the map route and the full road closures list before they travel. Those taking the bus should check with the relevant bus operator to see whether routes or times may be affected by the race.

Tram will be the best choice for getting around on race day and avoiding delays caused by road closures and bus diversions.

Runners taking part in the challenge are advised to use Old Trafford, Trafford Bar or Imperial War Museum for the start line on Bridgewater Way. Participants are also advised that Pomona, Cornbrook, Exchange Quay and Wharfside will all be difficult to access due to the half marathon route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tramsport chiefs say trams are definitely the best way of getting around Manchester this busy weekend

There are also several stops located close to spectating points along the event route. Official cheer points are situated at Deansgate Interchange and Wharfside, and the communities of Stretford, Sale and Chorlton are also ideal spots to cheer on participants from.

Trams will run every 15 minutes across the network. However, Altrincham towards Crumpsall will see an extra service added, making the frequency 7.5 minutes on that line.

All lines - in particular the Eccles, Altrincham and Trafford Park Lines – are expected to be much busier than normal throughout the day.

Metrolink park and ride sites are another option for those who have to drive but want to avoid the road closures – and maybe do their bit for city centre congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 24 sites where drivers can park up for free and hop on a tram, with Parkway likely to be ideal for many.

Those travelling to Saturday’s Super League Final are also encouraged to use public transport where possible.

Metrolink will be running a six-minute service to Old Trafford on the Altrincham line, with a 12-minute service to Wharfside on the Trafford Park Line and to Exchange Quay on the Eccles line.

Those who have to drive should note that there will be one lane out of use on the A56 heading northbound near Barton Road, with delays of around 10 to 15 minutes expected prior to the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further travel advice and information for those going to the game can be found on the Bee Network website.

Fran Wilkinson, Customer and Growth Director at TfGM, said: “It’s shaping up to be a really exciting weekend with two wonderful events that thousands of people will be heading out to enjoy – showcasing what Greater Manchester is all about.

“We want everyone to have a great time and avoid hold-ups and delays wherever possible, which is why I’d encourage anyone travelling in the half marathon area in particular to plan ahead and allow themselves plenty of time for their journey.

“Tram will definitely be the best way to get around and if you’re coming to cheer someone on why not avoid the busy start and finish points and cheer on your runner from one of the lovely places along the route, such as Sale or Chorlton.

“For those who really have to drive our Metrolink park and ride sites are a great option. You can park for free and let a tram take you to your destination, without having to worry about congestion on the roads.”