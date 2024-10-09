Wigan fans urged to plan their journeys for Super League showdown
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In its biggest year yet, more than 24,000 runners – including many from Wigan – are due to take part in the Manchester Half-Marathon on Sunday – which starts and ends by Old Trafford and takes in areas such as Chorlton, Sale, Stretford and Hulme – while thousands more are expected to turn out to cheer them on.
It’s part of a bumper sporting weekend with around 60,000 Rugby League fans expected to travel to Old Trafford on Saturday for the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.
On Sunday, there will be a significant number of road closures and extensive bus diversions in place for the half marathon. People are strongly advised not to drive within the affected areas, as the closures are likely to cause congestion and delays.
Anyone who has to make a journey by road should check the map route and the full road closures list before they travel. Those taking the bus should check with the relevant bus operator to see whether routes or times may be affected by the race.
Tram will be the best choice for getting around on race day and avoiding delays caused by road closures and bus diversions.
Runners taking part in the challenge are advised to use Old Trafford, Trafford Bar or Imperial War Museum for the start line on Bridgewater Way. Participants are also advised that Pomona, Cornbrook, Exchange Quay and Wharfside will all be difficult to access due to the half marathon route.
There are also several stops located close to spectating points along the event route. Official cheer points are situated at Deansgate Interchange and Wharfside, and the communities of Stretford, Sale and Chorlton are also ideal spots to cheer on participants from.
Trams will run every 15 minutes across the network. However, Altrincham towards Crumpsall will see an extra service added, making the frequency 7.5 minutes on that line.
All lines - in particular the Eccles, Altrincham and Trafford Park Lines – are expected to be much busier than normal throughout the day.
Metrolink park and ride sites are another option for those who have to drive but want to avoid the road closures – and maybe do their bit for city centre congestion.
There are 24 sites where drivers can park up for free and hop on a tram, with Parkway likely to be ideal for many.
Those travelling to Saturday’s Super League Final are also encouraged to use public transport where possible.
Metrolink will be running a six-minute service to Old Trafford on the Altrincham line, with a 12-minute service to Wharfside on the Trafford Park Line and to Exchange Quay on the Eccles line.
Those who have to drive should note that there will be one lane out of use on the A56 heading northbound near Barton Road, with delays of around 10 to 15 minutes expected prior to the fixture.
Further travel advice and information for those going to the game can be found on the Bee Network website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.