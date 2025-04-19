It’s not always the oldest styles that look the most out of date!
1. Wiganers on the catwalk from the 1950s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan and Leigh Fashion Show in 1998
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. Wigan and Leigh Fashion Show, 1998
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Wigan and Leigh Fashion Show, 1998
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.