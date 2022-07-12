Wigan father-daughter physio team score big at national cycle championships

Peter and Megan Boyd, who are both physiotherapists with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, picked up the silverware in their first race together on the velodrome.

Peter, a specialist vascular physiotherapist at Boston House, said: "Coming second place came as a surprise to us both, as we entered the event to make up numbers.

Peter and Megan Boyd on the podium

"This was the first time we have ever ridden on the velodrome together, so to achieve more than we expected is an amazing feeling."

Peter has competed in 30 national tandem sprint championship events and won medals in more than 20 of them.

He has represented Great Britain on a number of occasions, including in three world championships and the Commonwealth Games in New Zealand in 1990, as well as being the national tandem sprint champion 13 times.

Megan, who is a musculoskeletal physiotherapist at Boston House, has competed in cycling championships since the age of three and held the junior tandem sprint world record.

Peter and Megan Boyd

When the pandemic struck and gyms closed, Megan took to riding her road bike and competed in several road races.

Peter said: “Hopefully, we’ll be a bit faster next year.

“I hope to be even fitter as I hit 60 years of age next March and also hope to compete in the world masters’ championships, health willing.”