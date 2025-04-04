Here are pictures from the launch event held at the Hideout bar on Queen Street attended by many people who make (fettle) things – whether it be ceramics, beer or mint balls today – along with celebrity guests and VIPs from the business and political world.
1. FETTLERS
Fettlers Bitter brewed in celebration of the launch of the new name for The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. FETTLERS
from left, Mural artist Jess Riley from Oh So Specials, John Winnard of Uncle Joe's and poet James Walton at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. FETTLERS
Strategic Public Relations manager for Wigan Council Lucy Downhall at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. FETTLERS
John Winnard of Uncle Joe's at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
