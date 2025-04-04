Wigan Fettlers launch party: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s a name that will soon become as familiar locally as Haigh Hall, Mesnes Park and the Cotton Works: Fettlers! That’s what the £135m destination, comprising homes, a hotel, media centre, food and market hall and entertainment venues, will be called as it takes shape on the site of the former Galleries shopping centre.

Here are pictures from the launch event held at the Hideout bar on Queen Street attended by many people who make (fettle) things – whether it be ceramics, beer or mint balls today – along with celebrity guests and VIPs from the business and political world.

Fettlers Bitter brewed in celebration of the launch of the new name for The Galleries, announced as Fettlers.

1. FETTLERS

Fettlers Bitter brewed in celebration of the launch of the new name for The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
from left, Mural artist Jess Riley from Oh So Specials, John Winnard of Uncle Joe's and poet James Walton at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers.

2. FETTLERS

from left, Mural artist Jess Riley from Oh So Specials, John Winnard of Uncle Joe's and poet James Walton at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Strategic Public Relations manager for Wigan Council Lucy Downhall at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers.

3. FETTLERS

Strategic Public Relations manager for Wigan Council Lucy Downhall at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
John Winnard of Uncle Joe's at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers.

4. FETTLERS

John Winnard of Uncle Joe's at the event to launch the new name of The Galleries, announced as Fettlers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganHaigh Hall
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice