Wigan firm backs fund-raising efforts for stroke survivors

A Wigan firm has doubled a woman’s fund-raising efforts to support stroke survivors.

When Sharon Dickinson posted on Facebook that she was holding a raffle at the Wheatsheaf pub in Coppull in aid of the Stroke Association, Carole Parr, of Inglenorth Contracting Ltd in Standish, agreed to match-fund any monies collected.

Other news: Fatal Wigan crash adds to alarming list of unlawful killing probes launched in the borough this year



As Carole’s daughter Joanne runs the pub, she wanted to spread the favour, helping Sharon reach £2,600.

And having watched her husband Shaun, 60, suffer a stroke and nursed him since, Sharon wanted to help other stroke survivors too.

The 47-year-old took on the 5k Blackpool Resolution and boosted funds by holding a raffle.

Sharon said: “Shaun was visiting the doctor and he felt dizzy.

“Staff called me and when I got there, I realised it was a stroke, but the doctor was not 100 per cent sure as his symptoms were not typical.

“There was an hour’s wait for an ambulance, so I drove him myself from Coppull.

“He kept losing consciousness in the car.

"He saw a stroke specialist and within an hour and a half I saw the stroke happening.

“He was at Royal Preston Hospital for a week and then he spent three weeks in Chorley Hospital.

“His stroke was ‘catastrophic’, meaning it has severely affected his brain. The long-term prognosis is that he will never walk again and his sight is affected.

“I have looked after him ever since, giving him physiotherapy.

“He is talking and walking with assistance.

“We are trying to address his sight but it will either come back or not. He is still the same man and had a great sense of humour.

“But he can’t drive, can’t go fishing as he used to and he had to give up his job at L&I Eatons in Atherton.

“I also had to give up work at the new Aldi distribution centre in Bolton. I was a nurse when I was younger so I have some experience.

“I have never approached The Stroke Association for any help but I wanted to give something back as so many people are affected.

“I am not a runner, so we walked and ran and it took us 48 minutes.

“I also organised a raffle at my local pub, with prizes from Home Truths Estates Homes and Lettings, The Laurels, in Charnock Richard, The Spinners at Cowling, Coppull Anglers and L&I Eatons.

“The pub landlady’s parents own Inglenorth Contracting Ltd, so they often get involved and agreed to match fund what I raised.

“Coppull is a very small village and everyone pulls together. It is unbelievable that I was able to raise so much.”