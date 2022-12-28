News you can trust since 1853
Wigan firm creates a budget-friendly cookbook to raise money for homelessness charity The Brick

Staff at a Wigan firm are helping people to cook up a storm as they raise money for a good cause.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Chartered accountants HullJady have launched a budget-friendly cookbook in aid of The Brick, which supports people in the borough who are homeless, in poverty or facing debt crisis.

HullJady, which has offices in Wigan and Bolton, has supported the charity since 2018, when staff created a Wonderful World of Wigan calendar after the first Brick Gala, raising £2,000.

HullJady's Ged Hull and Lucy Corrigan, first and third from left, with Simon Dale and Keely Dalfen from The Brick
This year, they decided to produce a budget-friendly cookbook, with 25 easy recipes for all the family to enjoy.

The book is available for a suggested minimum donation of £7 and all of the money raised will go to The Brick.

Director Clare Jady said: “We are always happy to support The Brick. It is a great local charity that really makes a difference when people need help. When they asked for fund-raising support, we decided to compile a recipe book of recipes our staff really cook, so nothing fancy, just the recipes we turn to time and time again, because our families and friends love them.

“We hope everyone will find some great new recipes in the book.”

Wendy Doherty, head of fund-raising and partnerships at The Brick, said: “The Brick’s galas are all about bringing Wigan and Leigh’s business community together to support The Brick through donations, volunteering, and fund-raising campaigns. It is businesses like HullJady that really make a difference to what we do.

“We always look forward to HullJady’s fund-raising campaigns as they are a little bit different and are always creative. I have already bought my cookbook and I’ve made some of the delicious recipes.

"We all hope that the community gets on board and supports this campaign as every penny raised will help us to continue to support the people we work with.

“We want to thank everyone at HullJady for working with us, and for all the businesses across Wigan and Leigh that support us at The Brick.”

The HullJady cookbook can be purchased at The Brick’s shops around the borough or online at www.justgiving.com/page/thecharitycookbook