Wigan firm offers to tow party-goers’ cars home if they go over the alcohol limit

For the rest of this month Autos in Motion can be hired to return vehicles to their home address (or the company’s depot) while the owner continues to enjoy hospitality safely.

It is aimed at those who go out in their cars with the intention of not drinking or only having a couple then end up having more alcohol than planned. Then the dangerous temptation to risk getting behind the wheel, and the catastrophic consequences that could ensue, are eliminated.

The Marus Bridge-based company, which has been operating for 15 years, came up with the idea after a member of the family mentioned it would be beneficial to people over the next few weeks.

A satisfied customer’s car is taken home

“Being in this line of work, I see so many accidents and at this time of year drink-driving is usually on the up.

“Especially with Covid, people want to go out and have a few drinks and let their hair down after the past few years.

“I know people think ‘oh I can have a few and still be alright to drive,’ but alcohol affects people in different ways.

“If you are going to go out in your car you need to consider the consequences.

“The plan is to run the service up until January once all the Christmas parties and New Year’s festivities have died down.”

The service will be offered to people across the borough with the cost ranging between £25 and £35 depending on the location.

While it is relatively new, the firm has already had some interest: “We have already done two collections and the customers were more than satisfied.

“What we do is, we inspect the vehicle for any scratches or dents with the customer and then we ask them to sign a collection note to say they are happy for us to collect the vehicle and return it to them.

“It has already prevented two people drink driving and stopped them from potentially ruining their lives.

“We urge anyone who requires us to get in touch. The only thing we ask is to be contacted before midnight as after that we are unable to do any collections.”

Ring Autos in Motion on 07591 157870 or visit its Facebook page