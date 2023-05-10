Wigan firm plans summer ball to mark 75th anniversary and support poverty charity

NRB was founded in 1948 by Norman Richard Barton in offices on King Street, Wigan, and now employs more 40 partners and staff, based at Waterside House, advising clients across the North West and beyond.

The team wanted to raise funds for a local charity due to its long connections with the Wigan community, and with the cost-of-living crisis affecting people, they chose to support homelessness and poverty charity The Brick.

Keely Dalfen and Jane Webb, left and right, from The Brick, with NRB's Ashley Knowles and Steph Silcock

Manager Steph Silcock said: “We are really looking forward to the celebration of our anniversary with our clients, friends, family and supporters, and we are delighted to be fund-raising for The Brick as part of our celebration. To be giving back to the Wigan community we have served for the last 75 years is special for us all.

"The Brick is an amazing charity and supports our local community with a range of services, from the food community through to night shelters and so much more, and now we want to support them.”

Keely Dalfen, chief executive at The Brick, said: “We are very grateful to all at NRB Chartered Accountants, who are fund-raising for The Brick as part of their 75th anniversary. Every penny raised will help us to continue the work we do across Wigan and Leigh, working with people facing poverty and in crisis.

"It is businesses like NRB that continue to show such generosity to The Brick, and who support us in the work that we do, that means that we can continue our work in the community.

"We hope that everyone has a great night in June at the charity ball and from everyone at The Brick, we thank you for your support.”

The black-tie charity ball will take place at the DW stadium in Wigan on June 17, with guests enjoying a three-course meal, entertainment, auctions, a raffle and a disco until late.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing [email protected] or by calling NRB Accountants on 01942 242245, with all money raised going to The Brick.