Wigan firm's water equipment used to rescue deer from river

A Wigan firm’s lifesaving water rescue equipment was used to rescue four deer that were swept into a river.



RSPCA operatives using animal rescue equipment - invented and manufactured by Wigan company Reach and Rescue - were able to safely rescue the animals in what proved to be a tense four-hour operation conducted with officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

The four stranded deer found themselves in urgent need of rescue when marooned on a piece of land in the River Irwell in Greater Manchester after being swept downstream.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Steve Wickham said the rescue team decided that using the Reach and Rescue equipment was the best course of action: “We managed to safely grab each deer from the river and hauled them on to the boat and took them back upstream where we were able to free them. They both ran off to the area we believe they live.”

The team were using the Reach and Rescue telescopic rescue pole equipped with the crook attachment. The crook enabled Steve and his team to easier hook around the deer’s neck before dragging them onto the boat.