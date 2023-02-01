Wigan folk have their say on what should occupy the empty town centre shops

We identified 16 vacant units in the heart of Wigan – including the flagship site of the old Marks and Spencer’s on Standishgate which is only used to show art exhibitions from time to time.

We asked our readers to email in and comment on our Facebook page to say who they would like to move into the town and help revitalise it – especially the M&S site.

Some residents say that we should be encouraging more shops here – either to give Wigan a second chance or try it for the first time, with many wanting a supermarket to return to the town.

Former Marks and Spencer M&S shop, Standishgate, Wigan - the windows are used as an art space with regularly changing exhibitions.

Others say the future for the town – as exemplified by the new Galleries25 project in the offing – needs to be in hospitality, leisure and accommodation.

Maureen Higgins said: “What I think is really needed is the likes of a Tesco Express/Sainsbury’s Local/Co-Op in either the vacant M & S or WHSmiths units.

"There are no shops like these near to where I live and it would take several changes of bus to get to the large Asda/Sainsbury’s/Tesco just outside of the town centre.

Empty units, in Wigan town centre

“There are possibly quite a number of people who have mobility issues, no longer drive or cannot afford to run a car and come to Wigan by bus.

"Having a small supermarket in the centre of town would encourage more people to visit to do a bit of shopping then pick up necessities like milk, bread and other groceries before heading off home.“Morrison’s and M&S were perfect for this but, sadly, they have both gone.”

Stephen Nash said: “Think it's gone past the tipping point.

"I've seen the decline first hand cos I work near the town centre.

People have been having their say on what should occupy the empty units

"Hopefully this new development might make a difference and maybe it will attract people back. The old market should never have been knocked down.

"It would have been ideal for an Altrincham-type of conversion.”

Karen Murray said: “I like to see a warm-up cafe, teaching younger ones how to make meals from basic ingredients that otherwise would be sent to landfill.”

Jenny Hurst said: “The Concourse at Skelmersdale, which also has a number of closed businesses, introduced NHS drop-in centres, which surely would alleviate the parking issues with the Thomas Linacre Centre and Boston House for minor clinics.

"The footfall from these centres would ensure that people would, perhaps, spend also in the shops remaining open.”

High rates and rents plus limited free parking are also believed to have contributed to the number of vacant premises.

Ann Benbow said: “I think the council would attract a variety of businesses if they offer reasonable rates, free parking and give Wigan a boost by promoting us as a good town to visit.”

Margaret Reagan said: “Low shop rents for businesses. It's hard enough running a shop without all the extra overheads.

