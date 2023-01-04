Millennium Care teamed up with local social enterprise, A Good Day to launch Small Gift, Big Gesture – which aims to build on existing, and create new, connections in the local area as the care provider looks to do more in the community.

The campaign has already supported Fur Clemt, receiving a raft of boxes containing locally sourced, sustainable gifts.

Fur Clemt is dedicated to reducing edible waste and food poverty in Wigan.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Natasha Partington (Norley Hall Care Home/Millennium Care), Katy Brittain (Fur Clemt), Shirley Southworth MBE (Fur Clemt), Matthew Tyler (A Good Day)

The CIC is part of the global Real Junk Food movement, where with low yearly membership costs members can visit twice a week and choose from a selection of goods.

Omair Haider, Managing Director of Millennium Care said: “It’s so important for us to give back to our local communities and do our best to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

“I’m hopeful this small act of kindness can help build relationships between our homes and those in the local area as we look to do more in the future.

“Fur Clemt do vital work in the community where our residents, their families and our staff come from, and we’re thrilled to support in some way.”

As part of the partnership with A Good Day, donated one box to charity for every 10 bought by Millennium Care.

A Good Day are a well-being gift company who believe both people and the planet matter, with a mission to support those through gifting.

They source sustainable products and packaging to help support local charities and community groups with gift box donations.

The gift boxes included items such as cotton socks, festive decorations and Christmas comfort food and drinks.

Shirley Southworth, Founder at Fur Clemt, said: “Partnering with local businesses such as Millennium Care is vital for the sustainability of charitable organisations.

"Millennium Care and A Good Day will ensure we can spread a little kindness over what for many will be difficult Christmas.

"We hope the partnership will continue past the festive season to build connections and support in our community."

Matt Tyler, Co-Founder of A Good Day said: “Millennium Care share our values to make a positive, meaningful impact on people in our communities.

"Collaborations like this make our mission possible towards a kinder and more sustainable world by providing gifts that give back.

