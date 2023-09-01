Wigan food hygiene ratings: The eateries awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in July
Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from July.
Out of 77 inspections that month, 36 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Eleven venues earned a four, while nine businesses earned a three.
Eight landed a two and 13 premises earned one star.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 652 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 460 (71 per cent) have ratings of five.
None have received a zero so far this year.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2023:
FIVE:
Albion Ale House- High Street, Standish
Aldi- King Street, Leigh
All Hail the Burger- Chapel Street, Leigh
AM to PM- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Art of Persia- School Lane, Standish
Atherton Fish Bar- Car Bank Street, Atherton
Busy Bees at Wigan, Marylebone- Walkden Avenue, Wigan
Busy Bees at Wigan, Scholes- Windmill Close, Wigan
Cafe Camaraderie- Poplar Street, Tyldesley
Cake Heaven- Private address
Casa Carlos- Hallgate, Wigan
Corkies Cupcakes- Private address
Cucina Cafe- Chapel Street, Leigh
Discounts Dragon Limited- Butts Street, Leigh
Ella Turkish Restaurant- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Expanse Learning Wigan School- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan
Fortune Store- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Four Seasons Kitchen- Bradley Lane, Standish
Frango Peri Peri- Crompton Street, Wigan
Higher Folds Chippy- Richmond Avenue, Leigh
Joe’s Baked Goods- Private address
Leo’s- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Local Kitchen Rowan Tree Primary School- Greenhall Close, Atherton
Mrs Taylors Kitchen- Private address
Nando’s- Derby Street, Leigh
Postcode Coffee House- Riveredge, Wigan
Revolution Wigan- King Street, Wigan
St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre- Thorburn Road, Wigan
St Luke’s Safe and Sound Club- Church Lane, Lowton
Standish Whippy- Private address
Storytimes Nursery- Leigh Road, Atherton
Subway- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
Sue’s Cakes and Bakes- Private address
Sweet Creations- Private address
The Brick Food Community and The Brick Community Kitchen- Water Street, Wigan
The Make and Bake Kitchen- Private address
FOUR:
Ashton Fish Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton
Cafe Alexander- Bradley Lane, Standish
Lotus City Take Away- Lord Street, Leigh
Manhattan- Market Street, Atherton
Marsh Green Fish and Chips- Marsh Green, Wigan
Natures Best- Bryn Street, Ashton
Poundstretcher- Standishgate, Wigan
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary- Wigan Lane, Wigan
The Golden Dragon- Preston Road, Standish
The Range and Coffee Shop- Chapel Lane, Wigan
Time Coffee Shop- Preston Road, Standish
THREE:
Astley Pensioners and Community Hub- Manchester Road, Astley
Charlie Park- Bolton Road, Atherton
Chippy Bar- Heath Street, Golborne
Costa Coffee- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Dolce - St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School- Council Avenue, Ashton
Kawa’s Coffee and Wine Bar- Wallgate, Wigan
Park Hotel- Wigan Road, Ashton
The Godfather- Market Street, Hindley
The Godfather Kebab House Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan
TWO:
Best in Best- Railway Road, Leigh
Gaskells Fish and Chips- St James Road, Orrell
Go Local Extra- Yewdale Road, Ashton
Heavensteak- Miry Lane, Wigan
Hogans Bar- Railway Road, Leigh
Nisa Local- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Shan Shan- Sale Lane, Tyldesley
The Stop Inn- Market Place, Atherton
ONE:
Aroma Cafe Bar- Whelley, Wigan
Cafe Istanbul- School Lane, Standish
Franco’s Restaurant- Rodney Street, Wigan
Fresco’s/Burglarise- Railway Road, Leigh
Gidlow Convenience Store- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Go Local- Bag Lane, Atherton
Maximillians- Railway Road, Leigh
Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan
Rani Fine Dining- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
Reshma Balti- Church Street, Atherton
Simply Thai @ The Muay Thai Kitchen- Hallgate, Wigan
Tasty Grill- Warwick Road, Atherton
You + You- Atherton Road, Hindley