Wigan food hygiene ratings: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in December
Two borough eateries have received a shockingly low food hygiene mark.
Italianos in Atherton and Pachinos Pizza in Tyldesley were both awarded zero stars.
This means that aspects such as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building require major improvement.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from December.
Out of 48 inspections that month, 27 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Six venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.
Four eateries were awarded a two, while six establishments earned one star.
At the end of 2022, out of Wigan’s 451 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.
Eight venues were also awarded zero stars.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is the Sir Thomas Gerard in Ashton.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2022:
FIVE:
Abbeyfield- 57-61 Bond Street, Leigh, WN7 1BT
Ace Pizza- 51 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA
Atherton Sacred Heart Catering- Lodge Lane, Atherton, M46 9BN
Avocado and Red Wine- Private address
Barley Brook Care Home- Elmfield Road, Wigan, WN1 2RG
Brookdale Court- Pennington Road, Leigh, WN7 3HW
Costa- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN
Galloways- 29 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3QN
Heathers Coffee House and Cafe- 57b Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8RR
Honey Bear Day Care- 14 Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JS
KFC- 39-41 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AG
Lion’s Deli- Unit D1, Regate Road South Lancashire Industrial Estate, Ashton, WN4 8DT
Little Angels Under-3s and Pre-School- Silcock Street, Golborne, WA3 3DG
Manor Court Sheltered Housing- Manor Court, Lowton, WA3 3JF
Mellors Catering St Wilfrids Standish CE Junior & Infant School- Rectory Lane, Standish, WN6 0XB
Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club- 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP
Pagefield House- Pagefield Close, Wigan, WN6 7EE
Painters Pantry- Private address
Quest- St John’s CE Primary School- Simpkin Street, Abram, WN2 5QE
Regency Court- Greenough Street, Scholes, WN1 3SZ
Roadside Court- Roadside Court, Lowton, WA3 2DU
Simply Seasonings- Private address
Sir Thomas Gerard- 2 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN
Starbucks- 31-33 Market Place, Wigan, WN1 1PE
The Bangkok Buffet Company- Private address
Winster House- Helvellyn Road, Norley, WN5 9UR
Withington Grange- Withington Lane, Aspull, WN2 1JS
FOUR:
Deli-icious- 30 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EB
Dolce- St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School- Council Avenue, Ashton, WN4 9AZ
Fire and Spice- 282 Wigan Road, Bryn, WN4 0AR
Galloways- 50 Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND
Galloways- 50 Marsh Green, WN5 0PU
The Chanters- Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton, M46 9AF
THREE:
Alborz- 71 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA
Bad Boys- 7 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR
St James Club- 144 St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA
TWO:
Alexandra House- Balcarres Avenue, Whelley, WN1 3UY
Market 362- 362 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DY
Northfield Court- Northfield Court, Lowton, WA3 3EW
TC Cakes- Astley Hall Drive, Tyldesley, M29 7TX
ONE:
Aspull Rugby Union Football Club- 2 Moorland Villas, Woods Road, Aspull, WN2 1PJ
Caffe Nero- 15 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE
Galloways- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan, WN3 6JA
Kebab King- 552 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SJ
Peter’s Fish and Chips Chinese Takeaway- 196 Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5HW
Sm4shed- 173 Manchester Road, Ince, WN2 2JA
ZERO:
Italiano- 142 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9LF
Pachinos Pizza- 98 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ