Italianos in Atherton and Pachinos Pizza in Tyldesley were both awarded zero stars.

This means that aspects such as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building require major improvement.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from December.

Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Out of 48 inspections that month, 27 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Six venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.

Four eateries were awarded a two, while six establishments earned one star.

Italianos was rated zero stars

At the end of 2022, out of Wigan’s 451 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.

Eight venues were also awarded zero stars.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is the Sir Thomas Gerard in Ashton.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

The Sir Thomas Gerard was awarded 5 stars

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2022:

FIVE:

Abbeyfield- 57-61 Bond Street, Leigh, WN7 1BT

Fire and Spice was given 4 stars

Ace Pizza- 51 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA

Atherton Sacred Heart Catering- Lodge Lane, Atherton, M46 9BN

Avocado and Red Wine- Private address

Barley Brook Care Home- Elmfield Road, Wigan, WN1 2RG

Brookdale Court- Pennington Road, Leigh, WN7 3HW

Costa- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN

Alborz takeaway was given a score of 3

Galloways- 29 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3QN

Heathers Coffee House and Cafe- 57b Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8RR

Honey Bear Day Care- 14 Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JS

KFC- 39-41 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AG

Lion’s Deli- Unit D1, Regate Road South Lancashire Industrial Estate, Ashton, WN4 8DT

Little Angels Under-3s and Pre-School- Silcock Street, Golborne, WA3 3DG

Manor Court Sheltered Housing- Manor Court, Lowton, WA3 3JF

Mellors Catering St Wilfrids Standish CE Junior & Infant School- Rectory Lane, Standish, WN6 0XB

Next Generation Nursery and Schoolies Club- 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP

Pagefield House- Pagefield Close, Wigan, WN6 7EE

Painters Pantry- Private address

Quest- St John’s CE Primary School- Simpkin Street, Abram, WN2 5QE

Regency Court- Greenough Street, Scholes, WN1 3SZ

Roadside Court- Roadside Court, Lowton, WA3 2DU

Simply Seasonings- Private address

Sir Thomas Gerard- 2 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN

Starbucks- 31-33 Market Place, Wigan, WN1 1PE

The Bangkok Buffet Company- Private address

Winster House- Helvellyn Road, Norley, WN5 9UR

Withington Grange- Withington Lane, Aspull, WN2 1JS

FOUR:

Deli-icious- 30 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EB

Dolce- St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School- Council Avenue, Ashton, WN4 9AZ

Fire and Spice- 282 Wigan Road, Bryn, WN4 0AR

Galloways- 50 Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND

Galloways- 50 Marsh Green, WN5 0PU

The Chanters- Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton, M46 9AF

THREE:

Alborz- 71 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA

Bad Boys- 7 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR

St James Club- 144 St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA

TWO:

Alexandra House- Balcarres Avenue, Whelley, WN1 3UY

Market 362- 362 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DY

Northfield Court- Northfield Court, Lowton, WA3 3EW

TC Cakes- Astley Hall Drive, Tyldesley, M29 7TX

ONE:

Aspull Rugby Union Football Club- 2 Moorland Villas, Woods Road, Aspull, WN2 1PJ

Caffe Nero- 15 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE

Galloways- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan, WN3 6JA

Kebab King- 552 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SJ

Peter’s Fish and Chips Chinese Takeaway- 196 Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5HW

Sm4shed- 173 Manchester Road, Ince, WN2 2JA

ZERO:

Italiano- 142 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9LF

Pachinos Pizza- 98 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

