Bad Boys in Ashton was given zero stars.

Such a score means that aspects such as management of food safety needs urgent improvement.

The eatery’s cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and hygienic food handling also need a major overhaul.

Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from November.

Out of 74 inspections that month, a whopping 46 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Fourteen venues earned a four, while nine businesses earned a three.

Bad Boys was awarded zero stars

One eatery was awarded a two, while three establishments earned one star.

Bad Boys is the fifth business to be awarded zero stars this year.

Chapel Street News, Great Food Company, Ince Convenience Wigan Store and Raan Nuch have also been awarded the low mark.

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 403 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.

The Mount Cafe earned five stars

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Little Acorns Day Nursery in Wigan and The Mount Cafe and Food for Thought Vending Services in Whelley.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2022:

Living Faith Church Hall earned four stars

FIVE:

ARA Sweet treats- Private address

Asda- Ladies Lane, Hindley, WN2 2QA

Badboy Kebabs Leigh Ltd- 157 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

Bamboo Oriental- 55 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2PB

BBQ Up North- Private address

Golborne Chinese Kitchen earned three stars

Blend n Shake- 64 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Cool Stars Lowton St Mary’s CE Primary School- Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EW

Galloways- 17 Market Place, Wigan, WN1 1PE

Galloways- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN

Greenhalghs- 58a Market Street, Wigan WN1 1HX

Greenlands Out of School Care Ltd- Garrett Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7EY

Grillicious- Private address

Hels Cupcake Kitchen- Private address

HSP- 20 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4LX

Juanita’s Mexican Kitchen- Private address

Kingshill Residential Home- Kingshill Court, Standish, WN6 0AR

Little Acorns Day Nursery- Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA

Little Cr Ackers- Private address

Local Kitchen Atherton St Richards School- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, M46 0HA

Local Kitchen Cannon Sharples CE P & N School- Whelley, WN2 1BP

Local Kitchen Castle Hill St Philips CE Primary School- Hereford Road, Hindley, WN2 4DH

Local Kitchen Hope School- Kelvin Grove, Winstanley, WN3 6SP

Local Kitchen Orrell Newfold Community Primary School- St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7BD

Local Kitchen Orrell St James’ RC J & I- St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA

McColls- 308-338 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BS

Mealhouse Court- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, M46 0ED

Nutra Preps Limited- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PN

Orian Solutions St Lukes Primary School- Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2PW

Queens- 35 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR

Ryecroft Rare Breeds- Private address

Spar- 25 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3QN

St Thomas CE Breakfast Club Primary School- Astley Street, Leigh, WN7 2AS

St Thomas CE Primary School- Orion Solutions- Astley Street, Leigh, WN7 2AS

Standish Under Fives- Kenyon Road, Standish, WN6 0NX

State of Kind Brew Co- Makerfield Way, Ince, WN2 2ER

Sugar Butty- 158 Warrington Road, Wigan, WN5 9AL

Tesco Family Dining- Cross Street, Hindley, WN2 3AT

The Bridge at Bryn- 1 Downall Green Road, Bryn, WN4 0DH

The Humble Baker and Buffet Maker- Private address

The Little Chippy- 172 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8DS

The Mount Cafe and Food for Thought Vending Services- Whelley, Wigan, WN2 1DA

The Old Rectory Rest Home- 195 Wigan Road, Standish, WN6 0AE

The Rushton- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1RP

UNIQ BAR & GRILL- 188 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2DW

Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC- One- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JT

Wickham Hall- Knightshill Crescent, Wigan, WN6 7LJ

FOUR:

Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull, WN2 1PP

Cafe Life- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH

Chungs Fish and Chips- 87 Westleigh Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JR

Co-Op Late Shop- 40 Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG

Dolce Millbrook Primary School- Elmfield, Shevington, WN6 8DL

Galloways- Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX

Greenhalghs- 10 Standishgare, Wigan, WN1 1UE

H Pimblett- 28 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD

Living Faith Church Hall- Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG

Morrisons Daily- 23 Gadfield Grove, Atherton, M46 0SJ

Shepherds Inn- 9 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EH

Subway- 16-18 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1JU

Subway- 38 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UW

Tesco Extra- Cross Street, Hindley, WN2 3AT

THREE:

Deli-Licious- 98 Bridge Street, Golborne, WA3 3QD

Golborne Chinese Kitchen- 59-61 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BJ

Hooton Newsagents- 54 Church Street, Golborne, WA3 3TW

Listers Butchers, Spinningate Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG

Londis Holden Road- 70 Holden Road, Leigh, WN7 1EX

McColls- 161-165 Atherton Road, Hindley, WN2 3EE

Mega Bites- 38 Garswood Street, Ashton, WN4 9AF

No 1 Convenience Store- 37-39 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HA

Traditional Sweeties/ ACW Retail- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX

TWO:

Heathers Coffee House and Cafe- 57b Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8RR

ONE:

B&M Retail Ltd- Unit 1, Richmond Retail Park, Tyldesley Road, Atherton, M46 9AT

Boston Takeaway- 5 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR

Kings Amusements- 32-36 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE

ZERO:

Bad Boys- 7 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR

Heathers Coffee House and Cafe earned two stars