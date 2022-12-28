Wigan food hygiene ratings: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in November
A takeaway located in a Wigan township has been awarded an appalling food hygiene mark.
Bad Boys in Ashton was given zero stars.
Such a score means that aspects such as management of food safety needs urgent improvement.
The eatery’s cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and hygienic food handling also need a major overhaul.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from November.
Out of 74 inspections that month, a whopping 46 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Fourteen venues earned a four, while nine businesses earned a three.
One eatery was awarded a two, while three establishments earned one star.
Bad Boys is the fifth business to be awarded zero stars this year.
Chapel Street News, Great Food Company, Ince Convenience Wigan Store and Raan Nuch have also been awarded the low mark.
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 403 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Little Acorns Day Nursery in Wigan and The Mount Cafe and Food for Thought Vending Services in Whelley.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2022:
FIVE:
ARA Sweet treats- Private address
Asda- Ladies Lane, Hindley, WN2 2QA
Badboy Kebabs Leigh Ltd- 157 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
Bamboo Oriental- 55 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2PB
BBQ Up North- Private address
Blend n Shake- 64 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Cool Stars Lowton St Mary’s CE Primary School- Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EW
Galloways- 17 Market Place, Wigan, WN1 1PE
Galloways- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AN
Greenhalghs- 58a Market Street, Wigan WN1 1HX
Greenlands Out of School Care Ltd- Garrett Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7EY
Grillicious- Private address
Hels Cupcake Kitchen- Private address
HSP- 20 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4LX
Juanita’s Mexican Kitchen- Private address
Kingshill Residential Home- Kingshill Court, Standish, WN6 0AR
Little Acorns Day Nursery- Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA
Little Cr Ackers- Private address
Local Kitchen Atherton St Richards School- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, M46 0HA
Local Kitchen Cannon Sharples CE P & N School- Whelley, WN2 1BP
Local Kitchen Castle Hill St Philips CE Primary School- Hereford Road, Hindley, WN2 4DH
Local Kitchen Hope School- Kelvin Grove, Winstanley, WN3 6SP
Local Kitchen Orrell Newfold Community Primary School- St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7BD
Local Kitchen Orrell St James’ RC J & I- St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA
McColls- 308-338 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BS
Mealhouse Court- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, M46 0ED
Nutra Preps Limited- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PN
Orian Solutions St Lukes Primary School- Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2PW
Queens- 35 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR
Ryecroft Rare Breeds- Private address
Spar- 25 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3QN
St Thomas CE Breakfast Club Primary School- Astley Street, Leigh, WN7 2AS
St Thomas CE Primary School- Orion Solutions- Astley Street, Leigh, WN7 2AS
Standish Under Fives- Kenyon Road, Standish, WN6 0NX
State of Kind Brew Co- Makerfield Way, Ince, WN2 2ER
Sugar Butty- 158 Warrington Road, Wigan, WN5 9AL
Tesco Family Dining- Cross Street, Hindley, WN2 3AT
The Bridge at Bryn- 1 Downall Green Road, Bryn, WN4 0DH
The Humble Baker and Buffet Maker- Private address
The Little Chippy- 172 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8DS
The Mount Cafe and Food for Thought Vending Services- Whelley, Wigan, WN2 1DA
The Old Rectory Rest Home- 195 Wigan Road, Standish, WN6 0AE
The Rushton- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1RP
UNIQ BAR & GRILL- 188 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2DW
Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC- One- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JT
Wickham Hall- Knightshill Crescent, Wigan, WN6 7LJ
FOUR:
Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull, WN2 1PP
Cafe Life- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH
Chungs Fish and Chips- 87 Westleigh Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JR
Co-Op Late Shop- 40 Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG
Dolce Millbrook Primary School- Elmfield, Shevington, WN6 8DL
Galloways- Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX
Greenhalghs- 10 Standishgare, Wigan, WN1 1UE
H Pimblett- 28 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD
Living Faith Church Hall- Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG
Morrisons Daily- 23 Gadfield Grove, Atherton, M46 0SJ
Shepherds Inn- 9 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EH
Subway- 16-18 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1JU
Subway- 38 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UW
Tesco Extra- Cross Street, Hindley, WN2 3AT
THREE:
Deli-Licious- 98 Bridge Street, Golborne, WA3 3QD
Golborne Chinese Kitchen- 59-61 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BJ
Hooton Newsagents- 54 Church Street, Golborne, WA3 3TW
Listers Butchers, Spinningate Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG
Londis Holden Road- 70 Holden Road, Leigh, WN7 1EX
McColls- 161-165 Atherton Road, Hindley, WN2 3EE
Mega Bites- 38 Garswood Street, Ashton, WN4 9AF
No 1 Convenience Store- 37-39 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HA
Traditional Sweeties/ ACW Retail- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX
TWO:
Heathers Coffee House and Cafe- 57b Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8RR
ONE:
B&M Retail Ltd- Unit 1, Richmond Retail Park, Tyldesley Road, Atherton, M46 9AT
Boston Takeaway- 5 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR
Kings Amusements- 32-36 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE
ZERO:
Bad Boys- 7 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR