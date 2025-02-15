Wigan food hygiene: the eateries that received a zero or one-star rating in October November and December

By Sian Jones
Published 15th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in October November and December

.

Rated zero stars

1. Oliva- Whelley, Wigan

Rated zero stars Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated zero stars

2. Pound Bargain - Market Street, Atherton

Rated zero stars Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated one star

3. Rani Fine Dining - Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Rated one star Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated one star

4. Whelley Service Station - Whelley, Wigan

Rated one star Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFood Standards AgencyInspectors
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice