Joanne Smith, 52, who was a district nurse in the borough, was first diagnosed with bowel cancer six years ago.

She has since undergone numerous operations and rounds of chemotherapy.

Joanne, who lives in Eccleston said: “I was told just before Christmas that I would now be undergoing palliative chemo.

A group of friends, from left, Jess Heaton, Ian Taylor, David Ratchford (front centre) Chris Taylor and Liz Wilson, are preparing for a five-hour bootcamp, raising funds for friend Joanne, who has terminal cancer

"Being a district nurse, going round looking after people with cancer you never once think it will happen to you.”

When gym friends Jess Heaton, Ian Taylor, David Ratchford, Chris Taylor and Liz Wilson heard the news, they decided to take action.

They hope the fundraiser will help send Joanne, her husband Phil and son George,15 on a dream holiday.

Joanne Smith, centre with husband Phil and son George

Liz Wilson said: “This kind and determined lady never complains or lets the darkest days dampen her undeniably beautiful spirit.

"Despite her own trials, Joanne is always the person to check on her friends, offer a warm smile, a cheeky giggle and comfort others in their hour of need.

"We wanted to do something to send them on one last holiday to make memories.”

Joanne said: “I’m really humbled by what my friends and work colleagues have decided to do this for us.

"I’m quite touched to have so many special friends.

"We have a few ideas where we’d like to go.

"We’d love to go back to Florida.

"We’ve also been thinking of a trip to Canada or a cruise where you can see humpback whales."

Liz explained that the boot camp will be a mixture of cardio and weights.

There will be five hourly slots that anyone can join for a donation to the cause.

She said: “Some of us will be doing each session while others will be dipping in and out as not everyone can do so much high-intensity exercise.”

While the target on the Just Giving page is set at £500, the group hopes to raise closer to £1,000.

The boot camp is taking place on Sunday August 7 at Newton’s TF1 Gym, which has donated the time and space.