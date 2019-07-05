Wigan fund-raiser's blind devotion at unusual charity event

A fund-raiser took driving and running blind to new lengths for charity at a day helping those with sight impairments get behind the wheel.

Andrew Bevan ran 5k blindfolded around the Three Sisters Race Circuit in Ashton, guided by well-known Wigan runner Matthew Melling, at the latest Speed of Sight charity track day.

The pair get ready to run

The duo were linked together while Andrew’s glasses prevented him seeing where he was going.

Roles were then reversed and Matthew had his vision entirely restricted and was put in a car, with Andrew guiding him around a few laps of the track.

The unusual fund-raiser, which is supporting a number of charities and organisations, has so far raised almost £200.

It all took place as part of the latest event run by Speed of Sight, which provides driving experiences for blind and disabled people.

To find out more or contribute to Andrew’s fund-raising, visit www.goldengiving.com/f/blindrunanddrive/