Wigan fund-raiser will lose his flowing locks in memory of his mum

It will be hair today, gone the day after tomorrow, as a caring Wigan son submits himself to a “barberous” fund-raising idea in memory of his mother.



Paul Guiney will have his shoulder-length locks lopped as the highlight of an event aimed at boosting the coffers of Manchester cancer centre The Christie.

Paul's mum Jennifer

The 41-year-old wanted to help the medical centre of excellence as it is now 20 years since his mother Jennifer Guiney, from Beech Hill, died of stomach cancer at the age of just 49.

Paul, who was only 21 when he lost his mum, was very close to her and says he does not know how he coped afterwards.

But now he is doing his bit to help a charity supporting others with the disease and keep her memory alive.

Paul, who also lives in Beech Hill, said: “It’s not the first time I have done this, I did it for Wigan and Leigh Hospice several years ago.

“This is something that is very close to my heart because I lost my mum 20 years ago in the hospice.

“I also thought it was about time I got rid of my hair too.”

But Paul is not just having his flowing barnet snipped down to a trim short, back and sides: he is insisting on having the closest of shaves just to polish things off.

“They won’t only be cutting the hair off: they are putting a Mach 3 blade to my scalp to get the full effect,” he said.

“As long as the money goes to a good cause though, I’m not at all bothered.”

The kitchen fitter will say farewell to his locks as the climax to a family fun day being held at the Douglas Bank pub, on Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, this Saturday afternoon.

It is being organised by Paul and his friends, who are regular customers there, and they chose the charity as it is supported by the Joseph Holt Brewery which owns the alehouse. The event starts at 1pm, with Paul going under the razor at 4pm, and admission is free.

He hopes plenty of money can be raised for The Christie.

He said: “I’m aiming for £1,000, but I think I will get more because of the family fun day.

“There’s a bouncy castle and food being laid on as well.”

Paul is collecting donations for his head shave, with sponsor forms available to pick up at the pub and at other local businesses.