Wigan fund-raisers aim for a hole in one at charity golf day and evening mixer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

The team behind a mammoth fund-raising effort is taking to the fairway for its next money-spinner.

Fund-raising group Team Wigan and Leigh – which is a collaboration of businesses and institutions in the borough – is taking on a series of challenges and events throughout the year as it aims to raise £150,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Daffodils Dreams and The Brick.

The next event on the calendar will be a golf day, followed by an evening event, at Haigh Woodland Park on Friday, June 20, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Preparing for the charity golf day are Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Olivia Smith from JJH Builders, Emily Morris from Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Jennie Ashall from Greenmount Projects, Coun Chris Ready and Tim Hilton, CEO at JJH Building Contractors LtdPreparing for the charity golf day are Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Olivia Smith from JJH Builders, Emily Morris from Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Jennie Ashall from Greenmount Projects, Coun Chris Ready and Tim Hilton, CEO at JJH Building Contractors Ltd
Preparing for the charity golf day are Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Olivia Smith from JJH Builders, Emily Morris from Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Jennie Ashall from Greenmount Projects, Coun Chris Ready and Tim Hilton, CEO at JJH Building Contractors Ltd

Tickets for the golf day have already sold out but people can still get involved in the Courtyard Moonlight Mixer event being held in the evening.

From 5pm to 10.30pm, there will be entertainment by singer Ryan James, seven-piece Irish folk band The Lash and DJ Nick Fearne, as well as a raffle and auction, and food and drink will be available to buy.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, council leader David Molyneux and the hospice’s chief executive Jo Carby have all been invited to attend, along with players and mascots from Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic and Leigh Leopards.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £10 for children, available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/team-wigan-and-leigh-courtyard-moonlight-mixer-tickets-1299234879499.

There will also be adventure golf for children, with the chance to win a prize, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Entry will be by donation to the hospice. To book, email [email protected].

Donations to Team Wigan and Leigh’s appeal for Wigan and Leigh Hospice can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/team-wigan-and-leigh-1.

