Wigan game boy Alfie’s 24-hour challenge in aid of SANDS

Nine-year-old Alfie Whittle, from Springfield, will be taking part in the 24-hour Gaming for Good challenge to raise money for SANDS- the national stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

This is the first ever gaming challenge hosted by the organisation.

The Springfield Sacred Heart RC Primary School pupil will split his time over two days during the February half term, playing various games alongside his dad Scott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alife, centre with mum Emma and dad Scott

Alfie’s mum Emma Bootle said: “He’s been keen to raise some money for a while but he wanted to do something he enjoyed, not just something random and we didn’t know how to go about it.

“Alfie is a really kind-hearted little boy who wears his heart on his sleeve and always wants to help others.

“If we walk passed anyone who is homeless, he always has to stop and give them something.

“This opportunity came up and we thought it was perfect for him. He’s decided to do it for 12 hours on each day.

“He’s compiling a list of various games he wants to play and him and his dad are also going to stream it so people can watch.

“We are really proud of him.”

While he is gearing up to take part, he is not currently using it as an excuse to get more game time.

“He is pretty good really, don’t get me wrong he loves being on the computer but at the moment he is not using it as a chance to constantly be on there.

“We’ve made him some sponsor forms for school and set up an online donation page through Facebook.

“All his family has got behind him and donated which is great.”

Emma hopes this will encourage more children to get involved.

She added: “I know children gaming gets a lot of negative press, with them constantly being on games consoles but I think this is something quite positive.

“I don’t know how many other children are aware that they can do something like this, raising money and doing something they enjoy at the same time.

“It would really good to get some more people behind it.

“If they are stuck inside gaming over half term, at least they’d be doing it for a good cause.”