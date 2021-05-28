Wigan girl's colourful message to tackle litter in her community

A pint-sized anti-litter bug’s colourful message is now helping to keep a community beautiful.

Six-year-old Ivy Scott designed a poster to keep Aspull litter free before sending a copy to her councillor, Chris Ready.

All three ward councillors admitted that they were ‘’blown away’’ with Ivy’s bright and thought provoking poster.

Pictured with Ivy are couns Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn

And they were quick to get them laminated and then meet with her to offer their personal congratulations.

Ivy’s proud Mum, Beverley, said that her daughter ‘’just loves’’ drawing and wanted to do something about litter in the village.

She said: “Ivy really doesn’t like litter in her area we are really proud of her.

“And we can’t thank Chris, Ron and Laura for taking time to meet her.’’

Ivy Scott’s poster

Coun Ron Conway said Ivy’s message was “ so important’” to keep the Aspull New Springs and Whelley ward litter free.

He said: “We have so many residents who pick litter up everyday and it really does make a difference.”

Cabinet member for community and fellow ward councillor, Chris Ready, said: “I have known this smashing family all my life so to meet Ivy with her drawing was really special.

“And to make it special she had a smile to melt your heart.”

Newly elected ward councillor Laura Flynn celebrated how encouraging it was to see young people looking after their environment.

She said: ”I want to thank Ivy so much - what a brilliant drawing and a strong message.”

And Ivy’s artwork is one of many examples of community spirit in Aspull.

Last month, Wigan Council employee Ste Fillingham was praised for going above and beyond in keeping the streets spotless.

He was presented with the Heart of the Community award at the Makerfield depot by Aspull New Springs Whelley elected representatives Coun Chris Ready and Coun Ron Conway.

They spoke of how Ste, who is from Aspull, is a firm favourite with local residents for the friendly and personable way he speaks to them while going about his work keeping the area clean. As well as this, Ste would also support One House Community Centre with their clean-up days, prompting volunteers who work there to praise his contribution and describe him as brilliant and a fantastic ambassador for the council.