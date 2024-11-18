The new girls football league was launched in September, and by way of introducing itself, the league ran a Girls Festival of football in July at William Fosters football hub, with 280 girls taking part competing for the Wigan Cup at under-8s, under-10s, under-11s and under-12s level.

Local clubs Hindley Green, FC Britannia and Cherrybrook won the cups.

There will now be a forthcoming first Christmas Cup for players and coaches to look forward to.

Organiser Jack Hammond said: “We set this league up at the start of the season in September. Last season, my grassroots team played over in South Manchester. We were taken care of over there, but it was time for Wigan to have their own league set up, and here we are today.

“We have 10 teams in our under-12s league, and eight teams in our under-10s league, and the hope is to grow that in the future.

“Over the next few weeks, we are preparing ourselves for the Christmas Cup, and that will be arranged with 50 teams from across the North West.

“We hosted a Summer Cup in July which included 25 teams, and we’ve been able to push ourselves onto this position now in December, with a range from under-7s to under-12s. It should be a brilliant day of football.”

