Wigan grandad hailed an 'absolute inspiration' as he cycles length of the country for charity

Andrew Hakesley’s 1,000-mile challenge will raise money and awareness for The Brick, which helps people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The fund-raiser, starting on Saturday, will take 14 days to complete and see the 46-year-old fitness instructor camp out overnight.

Andrew Hakesley (second left) with Coun Nazia Rehman, Coun Chris Ready and Be Well Leisure Development and Operations Manager Andy Hewitt (right)

While the challenge will be a real test of endurance, Andrew is no stranger to overcoming personal adversity.

In 2013 he suffered from anxiety, depression and addiction as well as serious weight issues, hypertension and pre-diabetes.

But he lost 10 stone in just 10 months with help from a fitness instructor and now supports others as part of Wigan Council’s Be Well team.

Andrew said: “It’s a really tough time for a lot of people at the moment and The Brick do such an amazing job supporting people who need a little help to get back on their feet.

“I know I’ve been through really low points in my life; I’ve been through grief losing my mum and dad, I’ve been through childhood trauma and had an unhappy marriage… I’ve been through these things but I’ve come out the other end and recently got married again to my new wife Jennifer.

“I’m still a guy with mental health problems, insecurities and weaknesses but I deal with it all in a different way. When you’re down in life, there’s nothing better than getting off your backside and helping others, and I feel like I have a responsibility to do that now after what’s happened to me.

“My job with Be Well has given me a real purpose and a passion and I can see the difference it’s making to people – people who are diabetic who have come off the medication, people who have gone back to work after being on the sick for two years. It’s an amazing feeling and that’s now given me the confidence to do this bike ride – to show people that there is always hope.”

The usual journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats is 874 miles, but Andrew will take the “scenic route” past sights such as Cheddar Gorge and Loch Ness.

He will cycle through the borough on day six – Thursday – calling at Leigh Sports Village before spending the night at home in Standish.

He is inviting people to join him for a five-mile stretch the following day, before he heads north for the second half of the challenge.

Coun Chris Ready said: “Andrew is an absolute inspiration and we’re so incredibly proud of what he’s doing to support such a brilliant local organisation.

“As a member of our Be Well team, he helps other people every single day but now he’s really going the extra mile – in fact, he’s going the extra 1,000 miles!”

Jane Webb, The Brick’s communications and fund-raising manager, said: “With one in five families in Wigan borough living in poverty and a rising demand for our services, we’re extremely grateful to Andrew for taking on this gruelling solo challenge.

“Overcoming his own personal challenges, Andrew – who dedicates his time to helping others – is an inspiration to us all. We wish him the best of luck with this amazing fund-raiser.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-hakesley1