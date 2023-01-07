Wigan grandad with 'heart of gold' died after taking cocktail of drugs

Andrew Maloney was found unresponsive at the home he shared with his parents in Scholes on September 14.

An inquest at Bolton Crown Court heard an ambulance was called, but paramedics confirmed the 44-year-old had died.

Andrew Maloney

His cause of death was recorded as mixed drug toxicity, after analysis of blood and urine samples found cocaine, morphine, methadone, sertraline, pregabalin and several other drugs.

One of three children, Mr Maloney was a “happy lad” when he was young, enjoyed playing rugby league with various clubs and had a “heart of gold”, according to his mum June Maloney.

But he struggled with drugs over the years and suffered from depression and psychosis.

The inquest heard he had been unhappy for a long time and struggled with his mental health, particularly in the 12 months before he died.

He had previously threatened to end his life and made attempts at suicide, with his parents facing a “constant worry” that he would harm himself.

Amy Howcroft, criminal justice recovery worker with drug and alcohol misuse service We Are With You, told the inquest she started supporting Mr Maloney when he was released from prison in November 2021 and continued when his probation ended.

While she described his engagement as “hit and miss”, he was “open and honest” about his drug use when he did attend appointments.

She provided a range of advice to help him, as well as motivational interviewing to try to find the root of his drug use.

Ms Howcroft said Mr Maloney’s mental health varied, with him sometimes reporting suicidal thoughts or low mood and at other times saying he had no thoughts of harming himself.

The court also heard from Natalie Marland, a senior nurse practitioner who goes to people in crisis with a police officer in a mental health response car.

She first met Mr Maloney when she was called to his friend’s house in December 2021 amid concerns he was suicidal. He had used heroin and alcohol, and was struggling to adjust after being released from prison.

They discussed support from We Are With You and his GP, and he reported physical health issues, but declined to go to A&E.

Ms Marland went to Mr Maloney’s home in Scholes on May 24, when he had made threats to harm himself unless he received methadone.

He was in a police car when she arrived and had put down a knife, so she went to a pharmacy with him.

Ms Marland said Mr Maloney, who had three daughters and a grandchild, had been worried about withdrawing from drugs.

Mrs Maloney said her son had contacted close family and friends in the days before he died to say how much she loved them, which made her wonder if he had given up on life.

But the inquest heard no note expressing an intention to end his life was left by Mr Maloney.