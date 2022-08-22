Wigan grandfather sheds six stone after being turned away from surgery
A father of three who weighed more than 30 stone has changed his life after being told he could not have knee surgery unless he slimmed down.
Dave Whalley, 57, has problems with both of his knees, which are bone on bone, and he needs surgery to relieve the pain and improve mobility.
But upon attending consultations with doctors, he was told that he must achieve a BMI below 40 for any procedures to go ahead.
That was the impetus Dave, from Marsh Green, needed to turn his life around.
He said: “At my heaviest I was 30st 8lb, that was December 2021. My knees give me such severe pain and discomfort that I knew I had to change in order to be able to have an operation.”
Dave joined a Slimming World group at St Cuthbert’s Rugby Club, run by Emma Heyes.
He attends meetings every Thursday for weigh-ins, with his parents waiting for updates after the session.
Dave was apprehensive at first and unsure whether he would enjoy attending the sessions.
But has thoroughly enjoyed his time there, saying the group and its togetherness is what makes the difference.
Dave has changed his diet by following Slimming World’s syns system and eating the organisation’s branded meals.
He now exercises too, including swimming for 90 minutes nearly every day.
He has so far lost almost six stone, which has seen him drop from a clothes size XXXXXXL to XXXL.
It has changed his life, as he can now chase and play with his grandchildren – something that would have been impossible before – and he is closer to having surgery on his knees.