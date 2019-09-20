Wigan great gran donated to charity on her 100th birthday

A great grandmother has turned her 100th birthday into £500 for missionary charities.

Marion Needham asked for donations to be split between Mission Aviation Fellowship, which flies medical supplies and school equipment to remote areas and Christian charity Barnabas Fund, rather than birthday gifts.

The mother-of-three, with seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, grew up in Crawford Village, in Up Holland, where she met her husband, Harold, who died 47 years ago.

They moved to Leyland in the late 1940s and Marion joined Leyland Pentecostal Church, where she is still an active member.

She also plays the piano at Chorley Evangelical Free Church.

Her son, Andrew, said: “Mum has been a Christian all her life and is such a lovely lady. She is very active and she still knits clothes for underprivileged children in Malawi.

“She is always doing something for somebody else.

“With £500 donated for her birthday, she thanks everyone for their kindness.”

Marion celebrated her birthday with four parties: a family meal at The Owls, in Standish; a big party at Leyland Pentecostal Church; a lunch at Chorley Evangelical Free Church and

Leyland Pentecostal Church presented her with flowers and a buffet.

Andrew added: “Mum had a lovely birthday and was really overwhelmed.

“The party at the church was great as all her grandchildren and great grandchildren were there. She had a lovely time.

“Mum had a letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister wishing her a happy birthday.”