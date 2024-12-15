Wigan great-grandmother tucks into ice cream to celebrate her 104th birthday
Elsie Campbell and her family received a visit from ice cream man Raheim Iqbal, of Martin’s Whippy, as they marked the milestone on Sunday.
It was the second year he had made a special delivery on her birthday and Elsie has a photograph of them together on the coffee table at her Winstanley home.
Her granddaughter Suzanne Unsworth said: “She is still in her own house, so the family came together for her birthday and invited Raheim. She just loves ice cream and fish and chips.
“He came last year so I asked him to come again. He never takes any money for it and is really good. He’s always collecting for different charities so we donated as a thank you.”
Elsie hails from Witney, Oxfordshire, and moved to Prescot when she got married, then later moved to Wigan to be closer to her family.
She has three children, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She has lived through many important moments in history, including a world war, and life has changed dramatically from when she was young.
Suzanne says she is still “full of life” and wonders whether she is the oldest person in Wigan still living in their own home.
She said: “There is no stopping her. I’m already wondering what I’m going to do for her 105th birthday!
"She’s good. She lives in her own home and has carers who go in and we support her as a family.”
