Wigan great-grandmother who waited 70 hours for a hospital bed has since died
Maureen Harman, 88, hit the headlines last month after going to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit with jaundice and waiting three days for a bed on a ward to become available.
At the time, her son Nick Harman praised staff at the hospital, but said it was “not dignified” that she had faced such a long wait in the casualty department.
Mrs Harman was eventually moved to the medical assessment unit, with bosses explaining the hospital had been “extremely busy”.
Despite receiving treatment, Mrs Harman’s health deteriorated and she remained in hospital.
Sadly, she died on Sunday, February 23.
She was survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Mrs Harman was born in Liverpool, where she grew up in Kirkdale and worked at Littlewoods Football Pools.
She moved to Wigan more than 60 years ago and worked as a dinner lady at St Jude’s Primary School, as well as doing other jobs such as catering.
She lived in Hawkley Hall and was widowed, following the death of her husband Steve 27 years ago
Nick paid tribute to his mum, who was devoted to her family and loved to talk about the younger generations.
He said: “She was a brilliant mum. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. They were the centre of her life. Family meant a lot to her.”
Funeral arrangements are now being made, with a date to be confirmed in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.