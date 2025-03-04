Wigan great-grandmother who waited 70 hours for a hospital bed has since died

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 07:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A great-grandmother who spent more than 70 hours in A&E waiting for a hospital bed sadly died 10 days after being admitted.

Maureen Harman, 88, hit the headlines last month after going to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit with jaundice and waiting three days for a bed on a ward to become available.

At the time, her son Nick Harman praised staff at the hospital, but said it was “not dignified” that she had faced such a long wait in the casualty department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Harman was eventually moved to the medical assessment unit, with bosses explaining the hospital had been “extremely busy”.

Maureen Harman, 88, has diedMaureen Harman, 88, has died
Maureen Harman, 88, has died

Despite receiving treatment, Mrs Harman’s health deteriorated and she remained in hospital.

Read More
Female leaders of Wigan Council and Wigan and Leigh College aim to inspire on In...

Sadly, she died on Sunday, February 23.

She was survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Maureen HarmanMaureen Harman
Maureen Harman

Mrs Harman was born in Liverpool, where she grew up in Kirkdale and worked at Littlewoods Football Pools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She moved to Wigan more than 60 years ago and worked as a dinner lady at St Jude’s Primary School, as well as doing other jobs such as catering.

She lived in Hawkley Hall and was widowed, following the death of her husband Steve 27 years ago

Nick paid tribute to his mum, who was devoted to her family and loved to talk about the younger generations.

He said: “She was a brilliant mum. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. They were the centre of her life. Family meant a lot to her.”

Funeral arrangements are now being made, with a date to be confirmed in due course.

Related topics:WiganLiverpoolWigan Infirmary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice