Wigan green space celebrates community award

The ceremony was attended by the mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, council officers and volunteers from the borough’s Friends of groups.

Bridgers Community group, who maintain Colliers Corner garden , off Howe Bridge were celebrating scooping another community award.

Colliers Corner, which is supported by Wigan Council's green space initiative was one of many of the borough's parks that were recognised in the awards.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, congratulates the Bridgers Community Group, volunteers who maintain Colliers Corner garden, off Lovers Lane, Howe Bridge, which has been awarded The Green Flag.

Mesnes Park, also in Wigan, has been recognised for the sixth year running after its first application in 2015.

For the first time, Wigan Flight was amongst this year’s Green Flag Award winners.

Terry Daly, who is chairman of the Bridgers Community Group, added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to volunteers past and present from the Bridgers Community Group, Atherton Environment Projects, the Gardner’s Bowling Club, local residents and our locally elected council members whose support and help has been absolutely fantastic.

A sign for Colliers Corner which has received Green Flag status

“This help and support has helped us to improve and maintain Colliers Corner, making it the beautiful space it is today.

“During the past 18 months, which has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and traumatic periods of our lives, all of our volunteers have been immense. In addition, the support we have received from Wigan Council, Moss Bank Nurseries, Bees and Things, Atherton Town FC and B&Q Leigh has been amazing too. We’re thrilled to once again be recognised in this way.”

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

The Green Flag Award scheme, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy under the UK Government Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, celebrates amazing green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of outdoor spaces across the UK.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, right with a Terry Daly, left from Bridgers Community group

Wigan borough is lucky to host vast amounts of wonderful and expansive green spaces.

From Leigh all the way up to Haigh Woodland Park, our borough boasts plenty of beautiful parks, woodlands, wetlands, canals and green spaces for residents to enjoy.

